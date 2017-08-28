Apple Now Selling Beats Solo3, Powerbeats3, and Pill+ Speaker in New 'Neighborhood Collection' Colors

Monday August 28, 2017 7:41 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple is now selling a trio of Beats products in new "Neighborhood Collection" colors on its online store and retail stores around the world.


Solo3 Wireless Headphones and Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones are now available in Asphalt Gray, Brick Red, Break Blue, and Turf Green. The Beats Pill+ Speaker comes in only Asphalt Gray and Turf Green.

Solo3 Wireless Headphones ($299.95)
Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones ($199.95)
Beats Pill+ Wireless Speaker ($179.95)


The new Neighborhood Collection products are also available at Target in the United States, and at retailer John Lewis in the UK.

Apple, Target, and John Lewis stores may still be in the process of receiving stock, so it's best to call ahead. Prices vary in other countries.

Tags: Beats, Apple retail
Avatar
Babu Life
1 hour ago at 07:42 am
So apple is now catering to gang colors. wait i mean "neighborhood" colors
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
mollyc
57 minutes ago at 08:08 am
Brick red looks decidedly flamingo pink to me.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ck2875
37 minutes ago at 08:28 am

That's quite the alt-viewpoint to have on a new line of colours. Was Steve Jobs going for gang colours when he released the 2nd gen iMacs? Or those colourful iPod Minis?


I think it was probably just referring to them as 'neighbourhood' colours, given the use of colours by neighbourhood/street gangs. It doesn't take a leap to think they're referring to gangs when they are saying the colours being introduced represent a neighbourhood. I'm not saying that that's what Apple is doing here, but I can see how people make the connection. I thought the exact same thing about it sounding a lot like saying 'gang colours' as soon as I read the headline, but more along the lines of 'oh geez. lets go see the MR forums complain about gang colours'. They release colours all the time without trying to put them into a collection, it's just weird that these were marketed as a collection based on neighbourhood colours.

Or is it just the presumed Beats demographic that led you to this conclusion?


Has nothing to do with the fact that they're Beats. And I don't really know what the presumed demographic for Beats would be, but based on my daily commutting, PowerBeats3 are most typically worn by middle aged white guys in suits who don't realise the cable is supposed to go behind the neck.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
HarryKeogh
1 hour ago at 08:01 am

So apple is now catering to gang colors. wait i mean "neighborhood" colors


Yes, all the gangs will be rushing to buy headphones that match the color of their neighbor's lawn and the pinkish-red bricks on the side of their house.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
lunarworks
59 minutes ago at 08:06 am

So apple is now catering to gang colors. wait i mean "neighborhood" colors

That's quite the alt-viewpoint to have on a new line of colours. Was Steve Jobs going for gang colours when he released the 2nd gen iMacs? Or those colourful iPod Minis? Or is it just the presumed Beats demographic that led you to this conclusion?
Rating: 1 Votes
