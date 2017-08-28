Apple Now Selling Beats Solo3, Powerbeats3, and Pill+ Speaker in New 'Neighborhood Collection' Colors

Apple is now selling a trio of Beats products in new "Neighborhood Collection" colors on its online store and retail stores around the world.
Solo3 Wireless Headphones and Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones are now available in Asphalt Gray, Brick Red, Break Blue, and Turf Green. The Beats Pill+ Speaker comes in only Asphalt Gray and Turf Green.
• Solo3 Wireless Headphones ($299.95)
The new Neighborhood Collection products are also available at Target in the United States, and at retailer John Lewis in the UK.
Apple, Target, and John Lewis stores may still be in the process of receiving stock, so it's best to call ahead. Prices vary in other countries.
