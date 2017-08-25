Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Debuting New Colors Exclusively at Target and John Lewis

According to a tip that we received early this morning, as well as information gathered from European product listing sites, a few new colors are being introduced to the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphone line exclusively at Target in the United States and John Lewis in the United Kingdom: Break Blue, Asphalt Gray, Brick Red, and Turf Green.
At retailers like Apple, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are currently sold in eight colors online and in stores, including Black, Gloss Black, Gloss White, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Ultra Violet, and PRODUCT(RED).
Two of the new colors for Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
The new colors come in the form of a "Neighborhood Collection," and in the United States will be placed in the menswear department of Target retail stores among various new and upcoming clothing brands, not in the electronics department. Our tipster didn't specifically reference colors other than a red option, but the accompanying picture (above) appears to confirm new colors related to blue and green versions of the headphones.
According to matching part numbers, Beats is launching the same line of new colors for Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones as a John Lewis-exclusive "Neighbourhood Collection" in Europe. More images of those colors can be found on the company's website here, providing clearer glimpses at what customers can likely expect from the new colors in the United States as well.
New Beats Solo3 Wireless colors via John Lewis
Earlier in 2017, Target revealed a major overhaul coming this October to one of its stores located near Houston, which will then spread to 40 additional stores the same month and 500 stores by 2019. The next-generation retail elements include "cross-merchandise product presentations" and displays that "engage guests with compelling products in unexpected places."
Because of this, a Target-exclusive line of Beats headphones located in the menswear section could fall in line with the company's new store layout and cross-promotion initiatives. Otherwise, it's unclear whether or not customers will be able to purchase the Neighborhood Collection of Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones on Target.com, but they're believed to still cost $299.
(Thanks, J!)
