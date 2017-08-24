New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Apple to Debut Apple TV With 4K HDR Support at September Event
In addition to 4K support, which will only be available on a 4K television, the new set-top box will support High Dynamic Range (HDR) video for brighter, more accurate colors.
Apple is also said to be testing a new version of its TV app that is designed to better highlight live TV content, aggregating live shows from apps that offer live streaming, and it is establishing deals with content makers to provide 4K video.
In order to play 4K and HDR content, Apple will need deals with content makers that can provide video in those formats. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has begun discussions with movie studios about supplying 4K versions of movies via iTunes, according to people familiar with the talks. The company has also discussed its 4K video ambitions with content companies that already have apps on Apple TV, another person said.We've known Apple has had a new Apple TV with 4K support in the works for some time, and while there were hints that a launch was imminent, there was no confirmation that the device would be introduced in September prior to today.
The Apple TV was last updated in October of 2015, which is when the redesigned fourth-generation set-top box with Siri Remote and a full App Store was introduced.
Along with a new 4K Apple TV, we're also expecting to see a third-generation Apple Watch with LTE support and three new iPhones, including a radically redesigned 5.8-inch iPhone with an OLED display and facial recognition at Apple's September event.
Don't plan on upgrading my 1080 P TV until 4K TVs significantly drop in price, so this has no interest for me
They are 400 bucks now. How low do you need them to go?????
UHD is FOUR TIMES the resolution of Full HD.Wrong.
If you take the resolution of 1920x1080 and you multiply it by 2 (you know, TWICE) then you get 3840x2160. Because it is TWICE the resolution in each direction you get four times as many pixels. Twice the resolution, four times the pixels.
UHD is FOUR TIMES the resolution of Full HD.
Uh... 4K is 4x the resolution of 1080p, not 2x.
Looks like we have a lot of marketing folks here today.
I guess I need to buy 4k HDR TV before I get too excited about this. ;) Does 4k HDR even make a big difference compared to 1080p?
4K? Seriously noticeably difference, particularly on larger panels (sorta why I don't really get the super HiDPI panels on some android phones).
HDR? Less so, depends a bit more on the content itself, the television, and the source, but it too can be very pronounced.
