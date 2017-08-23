Apple to Build New Data Center in Iowa

Apple is planning to build a new data center in Waukee, Iowa, according to a meeting agenda published by the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board and shared by The Des Moines Register.
At a meeting that will take place Thursday morning, the board plans to review Apple's application for investment in the city and will "consider an undisclosed amount of incentives" to encourage Apple to build the data center.
An Apple data center in Reno, via the Reno-Gazette Journal
While the agenda simply suggests Apple is planning some kind of project in Waukee, sources that spoke to The Des Moines Register have said Apple will build a data center, joining Microsoft, Facebook, and Google, companies that also have data centers in the area.
Apple currently has data centers located around the world. In the United States, Apple operates data centers in Reno, Nevada; Prineville, Oregon; Maiden, North Carolina, Newark; California, and Mesa; Arizona.
