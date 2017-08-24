Amazon Offering $101 Off Sony's MDR-1000X Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones

Amazon is currently offering $101 off the price of Sony's highly rated MDR-1000X noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones, which came out last October and usually retail at $399.
The headphones boast the same drivers as the company's well-regarded MDR-1A headset made for listening to Hi-Res Audio, as supported by the company's Walkman range and its line of wireless home speakers and in-car audio systems.
They also offer up to 20 hours' battery life, touch controls, and exceptional adaptive noise-canceling, rivaling the likes of Bose's QuietComfort 3 and Sennheiser's PXC 550.
In addition, Sony's headset supports the full range of wireless codecs, including AAC, aptX, SBC, and the company's proprietary LDAC, which transmits up to three times more data than conventional Bluetooth for superior sound on supporting devices.
The cans are available on Amazon for $298 in beige or black. You can read MacRumors' in-depth review of Sony's MDR-1000X headphones here.
Note: MacRumors may benefit from affiliate links clicked in this article.
