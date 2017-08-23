Hulu's Live TV Service Now Works in Mac and PC Browsers

Hulu's Live TV service can now be streamed to a Mac or PC using Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and more, Hulu said in an announcement this morning.
With browser support, Mac and PC users can now stream Hulu content directly to their computers in addition to set-top boxes and mobile devices.
Hulu's full live and on-demand catalog can be watched via a browser with the company's first iteration. Customers can browse and watch live TV, see what's on networks, and search for content.
Hulu Live TV subscribers who want to watch the service using a browser can find more information about how it works on the Hulu website.
To date, we've offered Hulu with Live TV on multiple living room and mobile devices, but we know many of you have asked to access our service on your laptops and computers as well. So rather than wait until we've finalized our new Web experience, we're opening up a basic version to Hulu's live TV plan subscribers so they can stream live TV via their browsers. That means, you can catch the big game, this morning's news or the premiere of "This is Us" wherever you are.Hulu says development on its web experience is in the early stages, so it's something of a bare bones integration at the current time. Hulu says the Hulu experience on the web will "evolve significantly" over the next few months, gaining features like point, click, and keyboard interactions and responsive pages to fit all screen sizes.
