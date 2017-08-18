New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Here's What the iPhone 8 With Edge-to-Edge Display Looks Like in a Case
The upcoming "iPhone 8" features super slim bezels at the top and the sides, effectively introducing an edge-to-edge display, raising the question of how cases will look on the device.
Though the iPhone 8 is still unannounced and weeks away from launching, case makers started developing cases for the device months ago thanks to iPhone 8 dummy models that are circulating based on leaked schematics and design details sourced from Apple suppliers like Foxconn.
We got our hands on a couple of iPhone 8 dummies and iPhone 8 cases designed by Yesgo and Olixar, and have created a video to show off what the iPhone 8 might look like in a case.
The cases come in a wide range of styles, but all share a vertical dual-camera cutout for the camera, cutouts and support for an elongated power button on the right side, and appropriate cutouts for the speaker and the Lightning port on the bottom of the device.
Some of the cases include a cutout that displays the Apple logo, and all cases accommodate the volume buttons and mute switch on the left side of the device. Because of the very slim side bezels that remain on the iPhone 8, it supports a case that wraps up around the sides of the display a bit.
These kinds of cases have a bit of a lip that's designed to protect the display of an iPhone, and this sort of case will still be supported on the iPhone 8.
Apple made the iPhone 8 from glass this year to support inductive wireless charging, and while we don't know all the details on how it works, the iPhone 8 is likely able to charge with a case on so long as the case is not made of metal.
We can't be 100 percent sure that the cases and the dummy model in the video are accurate representations of what we can expect when the iPhone 8 launches, but they match up with factory specifications, part leaks, CAD drawings, data culled from the HomePod, and more, so we believe they offer up a clear picture of what we can expect.
There's often a lot of money that goes into these dummy models because it can be lucrative to be first on the market with a case for a new iPhone. In past years, dummy models and case leaks have provided an accurate early look at unreleased iPhones.
Last week, we checked out a dummy model on its own to show off the prospective design of the iPhone 8, so make sure to take a look at that video, too.
With September fast approaching, we've only got a few weeks to go until Apple unveils the iPhone 8 and its companion devices, the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and the 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus. Based on past dates, it's likely Apple will hold an event during the first two full weeks of September.
Top Rated Comments
30 minutes ago at 10:39 am
Why do all cases have a cutout for the logo? I buy iPhones because I find them the best to use. I have no interest in showing off that I have one.
23 minutes ago at 10:46 am
I've always hated cases, especially those with the piece cut out for the Apple logo. I get why so many choose a case and if you need one, great. But are you really that insecure that you need to show off the fact that you've got an iPhone so people know even when it's set face-down?
30 minutes ago at 10:38 am
I'm starting to get really hyped for this new iPhone! Biggest change since 2014! We're only about a month away from the release date!
10 minutes ago at 10:59 am
"Edge to edge display"
:confused: Is it though? Really?
:confused: Is it though? Really?
24 minutes ago at 10:45 am
I am also really getting hyped for this new iPhone, but jeez.....that camera bump is like really really fugly!
32 minutes ago at 10:36 am
The pictures of the white bezel in the front makes it look like a cheap Android knock off... not sure if I'd want to see that thing around. Black bezel is definitely more fitting from these pictures.
31 minutes ago at 10:38 am
I wonder, if one can actually be surprised during the actual Apple event.
[ Read All Comments ]