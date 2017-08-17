McDonald's Generates Buzz With Ad Showing iPhone 8 Mockup

Thursday August 17, 2017 5:18 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
McDonald's is generating lots of buzz today after it used an iPhone 8 mockup in an ad promoting its mymacca's mobile ordering app in Australia.

McDonald's promotional email courtesy of MacRumors reader Amir T.

The ad, emailed to many customers on Thursday, clearly shows a rendered iPhone with a nearly full front display, beyond a notch for the front-facing camera, earpiece, and sensors for expected facial recognition functionality.

Needless to say, this isn't an official iPhone 8 image. Benjamin Geskin‏ tweeted that the render is his. McDonald's poorly cropped the image, and used circles for the signal strength indicator, which Apple switched to bars in iOS 11.

However, whether it was intentional, by mistake, or simply a McDonald's graphic designer being clever, the ad has proven to be an effective publicity stunt, as several users have shared it on social platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and the MacRumors forums.

OldSchoolMacGuy
38 minutes ago at 05:21 am
Smart marketing. Look at all the free press they're getting from Apple sites.
aaronhead14
29 minutes ago at 05:31 am
Wow, I surely hope iPhone 8 doesn't end up looking like that.... It looks horrible!
thingstoponder
36 minutes ago at 05:23 am

Is McDonalds even aloud to do that?


Sure, why not? It's a computer mockup render of a non-existant product. It's not like it's a stolen prototype or anything.
D.T.
36 minutes ago at 05:23 am

Is McDonalds even aloud to do that?


Yeah, usually they have to keep quiet about this sort of thing ...
Caliber26
23 minutes ago at 05:37 am

Not right! Just look at the signalbars(dots in this case). They just took image from Google and put their current app over it. Clearly a publicity stunt from McDonald's to gather more attention.

Yeah, that’s kinda the whole purpose of marketing.
radiology
28 minutes ago at 05:32 am
Very clever! Props to the person who came up with that idea! It did what it was supposed to!
