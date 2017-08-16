ESPN's New Apple TV App Lets You Watch Up to Four Live Sporting Events Simultaneously

Wednesday August 16, 2017 6:39 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
ESPN is releasing a new tvOS app for the fourth-generation Apple TV that allows viewers to watch up to four live sporting events simultaneously.


The multicast feature means a sports fan could, for example, watch two NFL games, an MLB postseason game, and an NBA game on a Sunday in October all at once, with each stream taking up an equally-sized quadrant of the TV.

There are multiple viewing modes to select from, including one with a large stream on the left alongside three smaller streams on the right.

The idea isn't new—there's a similar two-stream feature in the MLB.TV app for Apple TV—but ESPN says its implementation offers up to four streams and has a streamlined user interface, according to Recode.


The new ESPN app should be rolling out as a free update on the tvOS App Store today in the United States.

39 minutes ago at 06:52 am

"The multicast feature means a sports fan could, for example, watch two NFL games, an MLB postseason game, and an NBA game on a Sunday in October all at once, with each stream taking up an equally-sized quadrant of the TV."

Nice try, but these things never air at the same time on ESPN/ABC.
RIP my data cap.


Was thinking the same thing. 1) ESPN doesn't have 2 NFL games on Sunday. 2) In October, MLB games will likely be on major networks. 3) Who cares about the NBA - especially in October? :p
With a 4K AppleTV and a 2160p display this could allow a viewer to watch the four games in 1080p, each at native resolution in its respective quadrant.
