ESPN's New Apple TV App Lets You Watch Up to Four Live Sporting Events Simultaneously

ESPN is releasing a new tvOS app for the fourth-generation Apple TV that allows viewers to watch up to four live sporting events simultaneously.
The multicast feature means a sports fan could, for example, watch two NFL games, an MLB postseason game, and an NBA game on a Sunday in October all at once, with each stream taking up an equally-sized quadrant of the TV.
There are multiple viewing modes to select from, including one with a large stream on the left alongside three smaller streams on the right.
The idea isn't new—there's a similar two-stream feature in the MLB.TV app for Apple TV—but ESPN says its implementation offers up to four streams and has a streamlined user interface, according to Recode.
The new ESPN app should be rolling out as a free update on the tvOS App Store today in the United States.
