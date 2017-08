New Blurry Videos Potentially Show iPhone 8 on Production Line at Factory

Less than one month before Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone lineup, two videos have surfaced that may show the so-called iPhone 8 passing through the production line at a factory presumably located in China.The videos surfaced on Chinese microblogging service Weibo earlier today, and were later uploaded to YouTube by Dutch blog TechTastic Both videos are short and blurry, so it's hard to make out exactly what is being shown. The production line could simply be for the multitude of iPhone 8 dummy models that have surfaced over the past few months.Apple's contract manufacturers like Foxconn have strict security measures in place to prevent employees from bringing smartphones inside factories, so the videos could very well be completely unrelated to real iPhone 8 production.In the first clip, factory workers appear to be polishing or cleaning the rear shell of what could be the iPhone 8. At the very least, the device appears to have a vertically-aligned camera, one of the smartphone's frequently rumored features.In the second clip, just eight seconds long, dozens of potential iPhone 8 devices appear to be affixed to some kind of metal shelving rack.Given the lack of real iPhone 8 part leaks, we're still stuck firmly in iPhone silly season —including infamously low-quality videos.Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will begin production verification tests for the iPhone 8 in late August, followed by mass production in mid-September , so higher-quality leaks could be on the horizon.