New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Mockups Imagine What Apps Might Look Like on iPhone 8
As the launch of Apple's "iPhone 8" approaches, we've seen multiple images and dummy models outlining what the device will look like, but non-functional dummy devices don't include software and don't offer a complete picture of what we can expect.
Designer Maksim Petriv has mocked up several iPhone 8 images that take into account current rumors to demonstrate what iOS 11 might look like on the new device.
Rumors and leaked firmware information suggest the iPhone 8 includes both a top notch that houses the front-facing camera and sensors for a facial recognition system and a function area with a virtual Home button, both of which are imagined in Petriv's images.
Petriv's photos include status bar information located at the top of the device on either side of the notch, and a small Home button area at the bottom. We're not yet sure what Apple plans to do with that area of the iPhone 8, but we do know that it's resizable, can be hidden, and does not appear to include app UI elements, meaning it's simple.
The renderings made by Petriv demonstrated the Lock screen and App Store, along with popular apps Netflix and Spotify.
Apple's HomePod firmware has suggested the status bar information like signal strength, carrier info, and battery life will be split and displayed in the area near the sensors/camera, with Petriv also imagining three ways Apple could display status bar information. Apple's own firmware image leak points towards the third option and suggests the company will fully embrace the notch rather than hiding it through software.
It's not quite clear what design solution Apple will use, but these images do give us some idea of what apps will look like on an edge-to-edge display with almost no bezels and with a cutout for the front-facing camera and sensors.
Apple typically unveils new iPhones in early September, so we are just weeks away from getting our first glimpse at the iPhone 8 and its companion devices, the iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7s Plus. For a deeper look at what to expect from the upcoming iPhones, make sure to check out our iPhone 8 roundup.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
5 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
The position of the clock is just silly
7 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
not digging the clock solution - I anticipate the mockup that placed the clock inside the home button to be a more accurate location.
7 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. Get that time out from below the cut-out spot for lenses. That looks super awkward.
