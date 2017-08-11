A Ten-Minute Silent Song Is Soaring Up the iTunes Charts

Friday August 11, 2017 7:53 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
For some vehicles, when an iPhone is plugged into the car's USB port music playback begins automatically, and it always starts in alphabetical order at the top of the user's iTunes library. Because of this, many users will hear the same song, usually beginning with an "A," over and over again each time they plug their iPhone into their car. This week, a potential solution to that problem has been soaring up the iTunes charts in the form of a ten-minute silent song called "A a a a a Very Good Song" [Direct Link].

Created by Samir Mezrahi, the song allows users a full nine minutes and fifty-eight seconds to find the song they actually want to hear after connecting their iPhone to their car through USB. Mezrahi is charging $0.99 for each download of the music-less track, although Apple Music subscribers can simply add the song into their library for free.


A a a a a Very Good Song launched on iTunes on Wednesday, August 9, and as of the writing of this article it sits at #46 on iTunes' Top Songs chart. The song has climbed 21 spots in under a day, when Engadget reported that it was at #67 early on August 10. If it continues to climb, the song will surpass artists like Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, and Miley Cyrus.

For any CarPlay users, or for those who connect to their vehicle through Bluetooth, the automatic iTunes playback phenomenon is not as much of an issue. For those who do face the problem, it's been discovered within a wide array of different brands and car systems. As one Redditor pointed out, for users who don't have an Apple Music subscription and who would prefer not to pay $0.99 for a ten-minute silent track, they can also make a silent recording of their own and add it to iTunes.

Tag: iTunes
AppleFan91
59 minutes ago at 07:57 am
Maybe Apple will start to pay attention lol. So annoying that it auto plays the same song over and over again. Why not just require my input to play a song? Lol
I'm constantly amazed by what all the iSheep will pay for...

Nice trolling attempt. It’s because music will auto play when a lightning cable is plugged in. It plays the first song in alphabetical order, hence the name of the song.
Coldsmoke55
56 minutes ago at 07:59 am
This is one of the most stupid things I've heard of in quite some time. If you want silence, there's this thing called the power button on your radio. As an alternative, you can hit the "play" button to pause your music too. Paying .99 for a blank file to play silence is the height of laziness. Astounding.
jonblatho
57 minutes ago at 07:58 am

I'm constantly amazed by what all the iSheep will pay for...

I’m an “iSheep” who just got this for free because I pay for Apple Music anyway.
AppleFan91
55 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Whelp, looks like Apple isn’t having any of that anymore.


Blackstick
57 minutes ago at 07:58 am
This speaks to a critical engineering problem, but hey, someone intelligent is going to be very rich. There's literally no situation where anyone would want to listen to music alphabetically by title.
riverfreak
50 minutes ago at 08:05 am
Sad that some people here can't find the humor in this. Tech fails us everyday in many ways. This is a funny solution.
NexusUser
59 minutes ago at 07:56 am
I'm constantly amazed by what all the iSheep will pay for...
d4zza
26 minutes ago at 08:29 am
Y'all do realise that you could have made your own silent MP3 for free, don't you??
thisisnotmyname
1 hour ago at 07:55 am
4'33" I'm looking at you
jonblatho
57 minutes ago at 07:58 am
I love this. Shouldn’t have to have it in the first place, but I just added it on Apple Music.
