Puzzle Game 'Colorcube' Available for Free as Apple's App of the Week

Each week, Apple chooses an "App of the Week" to highlight, which means it can be downloaded for free. This week's pick is a puzzle game named Colorcube, which is normally priced at $0.99 and has never been free before since its July 2016 release.
Colorcube requires players to turn differently shaped pieces to blend colors and solve puzzles. The game is described as a "minimal yet visually stunning puzzler" with more than 250 levels. Apple's editorial description for the pick is below:
Calming colors? Check. Ambient soundtrack? Check. A refreshingly simple premise? Check. Colorcube has all the right ingredients for the perfect chill-out session at the end of a long day. With hundreds of levels to complete, this deceptively challenging game is as stimulating as it is serene... and surprisingly compelling to boot.Colorcube can be downloaded for free for the next seven days, and after that, a new App of the Week will be chosen. [Direct Link]
