New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
HomePod Firmware Suggests iPhone 8 May Record 4K Video at 60 FPS With Both Front and Rear Cameras
We've learned a lot about the upcoming iPhone 8 thanks to HomePod firmware that Apple accidentally released to the public, and the latest detail highlights what we can expect from the front and rear cameras in the device.
Uncovered by Brazilian site iHelp BR, code within the firmware seems to hint at front and rear cameras capable of recording video in 4K at 60 frames per second.
Currently, the rear camera in the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus is able to capture 4K video at 30 frames per second, while the front-facing camera is limited to 1080p recording. Though these specifications are mentioned, it's not yet entirely clear if this is functionality that we can expect to see in the iPhone 8, but the improved frame rate could be useful for the augmented reality applications coming in iOS 11.
From leaks earlier this week, we've also learned that the front and rear facing cameras may also gain "SmartCamera" features able to detect different types of scenes, photo conditions, and photography subjects.
The HomePod firmware has provided a wealth of information about the iPhone, and in addition to these camera changes, it's also confirmed infrared facial recognition, the general shape of the iPhone 8, and features like a split sensor bar and tap to wake.
27 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
Engineer: New HomePod firmware is ready. Should we release it?
Tim Cook: Are you sure you didn't miss any iPhone 8 feature to include in the firmware?
Engineer: Do not worry, all iPhone 8 feature information is included.
Tim Cook: Release it.
Engineer: Ok.
25 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
As if the iPhone 7 camera wasn't good enough. And iPhone camera just keeps getting better and better. This is going to be one big iPhone release.
28 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
so record 4k@60hz and you can see your content with the new appleTV 4k
31 minutes ago at 02:16 pm
Really impressive, definitely an attractive selling point.
I’m surprised by the FaceTime camera, especially with size limitations. I hope we see it in Macs.
23 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
As if the iPhone 7 camera wasn't good enough. And iPhone camera just keeps getting better and better. This is going to be one big iPhone release.Yeah and you still have people doubting it and belittling it. hahaha
[doublepost=1501795529][/doublepost]
Hoping for those 16GB storage tiers :)Even if they made a 16gb tier version, HEVC/H.265 would take care of a lot of it.
26 minutes ago at 02:21 pm
Leakypod strikes again
26 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
Homepod is turning out to be quite the treasure trove of iPhone leaks, maybe I should stop talking so much trash on this product........NAH!
20 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
This might be a side effect of the facial recognition system requiring high resolution front facing cameras.
22 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
It surprises me, that nearly 1 month before the Keynote there are absolutly no detailed rumors about the 7S!
21 minutes ago at 02:26 pm
Who needs analysts when the home pod is squealing like a supergrass?
