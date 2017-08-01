Mophie Launches $150 'Powerstation USB-C XXL' Aimed at New MacBooks

Mophie today announced the release of a new high capacity mobile battery called the Powerstation USB-C XXL, which is aimed at the latest MacBook and MacBook Pro models. The accessory includes a 19,500 mAh battery, which Mophie said will provide up to 14 hours of extra battery, or "more than one full charge" to a MacBook.
The Powerstation USB-C XXL includes one USB-C port and one 5V/2.4A USB-A port, so users can simultaneously charge an iPhone or iPad as they charge their MacBook. The top of the accessory is wrapped in a soft-touch fabric, which Mophie said helps keep other devices in a bag safe from scratches when traveling.
Mophie's new accessory can charge a MacBook at full speed thanks to included USB power delivery technology in the USB-C port, which can charge a connected MacBook at rapid charging rates of up to 30 watts. While 30 watts isn't enough to keep up with a MacBook Pro under heavy load, the battery can still recharge a MacBook Pro in sleep mode or at least slow the battery drain while the computer is in use.
Like other Mophie products, the Powerstation USB-C XXL also includes priority charging, so when it's connected to a wall adapter the battery pack will send power to a connected device first, then recharge itself.
Mophie's PowerStation USB-C XXL is available to buy for $149.95 on Mophie.com, Apple.com, and in Apple retail stores beginning today, although it hasn't yet appeared on Apple's website at the time of writing.
It's worth noting that there are other options on the market if you're looking for USB-C battery packs with power delivery specifications, all of which offer higher capacities at prices lower than Mophie's accessory, although Mophie's design standards and favored relationship with Apple contribute toward its products' popularity with consumers.
