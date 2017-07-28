iPod Mini Appears on Apple's Online Store Due to Glitch in the Matrix

Friday July 28, 2017 4:41 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
An eagle-eyed MacRumors reader today noticed the iPod mini has made a nostalgic reappearance on Apple's website in Singapore.


Apple's online store says the iPod mini models are available to ship in 2-3 weeks, but we strongly advise against ordering. Apple discontinued the iPod mini over 12 years ago, and the product pages have an outdated design when accessed from a desktop browser, so this is certainly a glitch that will soon be corrected.

For now, the colors listed include Blue, Green, Pink, and Silver, with 4GB or 6GB of storage, indicating these are second-generation models released in February 2005. It was enough space for up to 1,500 songs in your pocket.


In September 2005, Apple discontinued the iPod mini after introducing the iPod nano, which itself was discontinued alongside the iPod shuffle yesterday. The internet-connected iPod touch is now the only product Apple sells under its iconic iPod brand, effectively marking the end of an era for the company.

(Thanks, Tony!)
16 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
loft3
1 hour ago at 04:43 am
iPod mini was my favorite iPod ever. The colors, the thick but little body. Just a beautiful gadget.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Sunny1990
1 hour ago at 04:45 am
"Apple's online store says the iPod mini models are available to ship in 2-3 weeks, but we strongly advise against ordering. Apple discontinued the iPod mini over 12 years ago," :- Macrumors Quote
-----------------------
I don't think anyone is going to order a 6GB iPod mini for $892 in 2017 :D
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Nozuka
59 minutes ago at 05:02 am
i wish the iphone would get bold colors like that.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
T'hain Esh Kelch
1 hour ago at 04:51 am
This has to mean that Steve has been reincarnated!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Joe Rossignol
1 hour ago at 04:59 am

"Apple's online store says the iPod mini models are available to ship in 2-3 weeks, but we strongly advise against ordering. Apple discontinued the iPod mini over 12 years ago," :- Macrumors Quote
-----------------------
I don't think anyone is going to order a 6GB iPod mini for $892 in 2017 :D

Looks like I had 2 in my cart! And that's in Singapore dollars. Works out to about $325 USD.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]