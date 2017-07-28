Possible 'iPhone 8' SIM Tool Packaging is Consistent With Rumors of Narrow Bezels and Front Camera Notch

A new picture of an alleged packaging insert for the so-called iPhone 8's SIM-eject tool has been shared on Chinese microblogging service Sina Weibo. The image was then submitted to leak aggregator Slashleaks today.
The insert includes a generic diagram of what is supposedly the iPhone 8. If legitimate, the smartphone's design is consistent with rumors, which suggest it'll be almost entirely screen on the front, beyond narrow, uniform bezels along the edges and a tiny notch for the front camera and sensors.
It's almost August, when mass production of Apple's next iPhones would normally be underway, ahead of their usual September launch. However, recent reports suggest the iPhone 8 may be running several weeks behind. Some analysts believe the device may not begin shipping whatsoever until at least October.
Make sure to read our comprehensive iPhone 8 roundup, which is updated regularly with the latest information and rumors about what could be Apple's most significantly redesigned smartphone ever.
