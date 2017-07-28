Possible 'iPhone 8' SIM Tool Packaging is Consistent With Rumors of Narrow Bezels and Front Camera Notch

Friday July 28, 2017 11:42 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
A new picture of an alleged packaging insert for the so-called iPhone 8's SIM-eject tool has been shared on Chinese microblogging service Sina Weibo. The image was then submitted to leak aggregator Slashleaks today.


The insert includes a generic diagram of what is supposedly the iPhone 8. If legitimate, the smartphone's design is consistent with rumors, which suggest it'll be almost entirely screen on the front, beyond narrow, uniform bezels along the edges and a tiny notch for the front camera and sensors.

It's almost August, when mass production of Apple's next iPhones would normally be underway, ahead of their usual September launch. However, recent reports suggest the iPhone 8 may be running several weeks behind. Some analysts believe the device may not begin shipping whatsoever until at least October.

Make sure to read our comprehensive iPhone 8 roundup, which is updated regularly with the latest information and rumors about what could be Apple's most significantly redesigned smartphone ever.

Related Roundup: iPhone 8
Tag: Slashleaks
10 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
18 minutes ago at 11:45 am
the speaker looks like it's not centered? i call fake.

EDIT:
nevermind, i removed the camera and it looks centered.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Appleaker
9 minutes ago at 11:53 am
There are tons of fake leaflets and fake packaging produced like this. It's hard to tell but I would lean towards this being fake. Also I really hope all fronts of the iPhone are black, I don't think white makes sense at all, especially when integrating the notch through software.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
joscejrod
15 minutes ago at 11:47 am

the speaker looks like it's not centered? i call fake.


It's only a visual effect due to the position of the facetime camera. The power button is really big!
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]