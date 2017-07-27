BuzzFeed Debuts iOS-Connected 'Tasty One Top' That Automatically Adjusts Recipe Settings as You Cook

BuzzFeed and its food-centric brand Tasty today announced its first foray into smart consumer appliances with a device called the "Tasty One Top," a $149 Bluetooth-enabled induction cooktop that consumers can place anywhere in their kitchen and connect to an iOS app for easy-to-follow recipes. BuzzFeed Product Labs partnered with GE Appliances to create the Tasty One Top, with the announcement coming ahead of Tasty's two year anniversary on July 31.
When the device syncs to the Tasty iOS app, users can choose which recipe they want to create. As they start cooking, the Tasty One Top will automatically adjust the temperature and power settings for each step of the recipe. When the recipe calls for specific instructions like flipping a pancake or adding veggies, the cooktop will notify the user with audible cues.
Images via Tasty
The Tasty One Top is up for pre-order today for $149, which is at a 15 percent discount from its normal $175 price tag. The device comes in blue and black, and there's also a 4-piece cookware set with a fry pan, sauce pan, and stock pot for $184. Both packages come with a thermometer so users can cook food like steak to a precise temperature. The device will begin shipping this November, and Tasty mentioned that production is limited and the One Top will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
BuzzFeed today unveiled its first-ever smart appliance, the Tasty One Top, a Bluetooth-enabled induction cooktop now available for pre-order. The One Top will connect directly to the all-new Tasty app for iPhone, which is available on the App Store today with nearly 1,700 video recipes.Tasty said that the One Top is perfect for pan cooking, pot cooking, slow cooking, sous vide, and more, with the ability to heat up faster and more consistently than traditional stovetops. The top of the device has capacitive touch power control buttons, and it's all housed in a pentagon design that the company pointed out is perfect for posting pictures on Instagram.
Designed by BuzzFeed Product Labs and brought to life with the help of GE Appliance’s First Build team, the One Top tracks the surface temperature of a pan or pot, as well as the internal temperature of your food, to assure perfect execution of every recipe. It’s induction technology is faster, safer, and more precise than traditional forms of cooking.
“Tasty’s strong brand and massive fan base give it almost limitless avenues for expansion — from cookbooks to licensing to consumer tech — and we’re excited to take a new big step with the One Top, a product that has the potential to truly make precision cooking widely accessible,” said Ben Kaufman, Head of BuzzFeed Product Labs.Starting today, users can download the new Tasty iOS app through a one-time SMS link on BuzzFeed's One Top product page, with a wider launch expected to follow. With the app, users can browse more than 1,700 recipes that can be searched by specific ingredients, time of day, social events, difficulty, speed, or dietary needs. Recipes can be made without the One Top's automatic recipe adjustments, with the app offering step-by-step instructions along with helpful videos.