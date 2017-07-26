Google Launches 'Trusted Contacts' Location Sharing App on iOS

Wednesday July 26, 2017 8:48 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Following an Android launch last December, Google recently announced that its location sharing app, "Trusted Contacts," is out now on the iOS App Store [Direct Link]. The company described the app as a way for users to get together in everyday situations, as well as in emergency scenarios where they can let friends and family know that they're safe.

Now that the app is on both Android and iOS, cross-platform location sharing is available so you can keep track of any friends and family members no matter if they own an iPhone or Android smartphone, so long as they're also using Trusted Contacts. Similar to the Android app, the iOS app supports offline use, showing those who can see your location where you were last before you went offline.


Google highlighted a few features on the Trusted Contacts App Store page, including integration with Google Maps and its "Share Location" feature that launched in March:
  • Add your closest friends and family as trusted contacts.
  • Allow trusted contacts to request your location. If everything’s fine, you can deny the request. If you’re unable to respond, your last known location is shared automatically within a custom timeframe (works even if you’re offline or your phone is out of battery).
  • Proactively share your location if you feel unsafe or find yourself in an emergency.
  • Integration with Google Maps location sharing, so you can easily enable permanent location sharing with selected contacts and find them directly within Google Maps.
Location sharing is a popular, and controversial, feature of many apps nowadays. Most recently, Snapchat launched the "Snap Map," which lets users share and update their location on an animated map any time Snapchat is open. Likewise, Facebook Messenger launched "Live Location" earlier this year, letting friends send their location to one another directly within text conversations.

Tag: Google
RosOne
1 hour ago at 08:52 am
Easy way to share your location with your friends and family...

...and Google
MartinAppleGuy
1 hour ago at 08:51 am
You can deny your friends your location but cannot deny Google :P
GrumpyMom
44 minutes ago at 09:24 am

I like Google, but I still don't trust them.

I don't trust them for a lot of things either but I don't know that it matters if they know where I am as long as they don't broadcast my whereabouts to the public at large.

Two women in my family are survivors of horrific abductions, and I've had a harrowing escape as a preschooler, myself, so I've been hyper vigilant all my life and evaluating tools like these. On the flip side I've also been wary of location tools like these giving predators an advantage. So always approach these things with an abundance of caution and know how to manage your settings.

Samsung phones have a panic feature built into them already. It would be nice to have something for the iPhone. However in real life abductions or accidents it's likely you'll be separated from your cellphone almost immediately.
69Mustang
43 minutes ago at 09:25 am

Could be useful in certain situations, but sharing location on a more regular, everyday, basis is highly unlikely for most people, I suspect.

This is along the lines of what you're referencing. Might help if the article contained a little more information. The time out feature is actually pretty neat. From the 9to5 ('https://9to5mac.com/2017/07/26/google-trusted-contacts-iphone/') article on the same subject:
"Trusted Contacts has a time-out feature which offers you a chance to decline a request.

When someone requests your info, you can choose to allow your location to be shared immediately, or you can opt to have a request pop up for manual approval. To ensure that your trusted contacts can find you in an emergency, a time-out will automatically share your location if you don’t respond to the request within a preset time. By default, that’s five minutes, but you can set it to 15 mins, 30 mins or one hour.

There is also the option to proactively share your location with someone if you feel unsafe.

The request approach to me makes this more useful on a casual basis. For example, if I’m organising a cycling club ride, it would be handy to share my location on the day of a ride to make it easier for everyone to find me at the start. I wouldn’t want to give someone I don’t know well access to Find My Friends, as I may not remember to remove them afterwards. But because I’ll be alerted to requests, I’d happily add them to this app."
kkamann
50 minutes ago at 09:18 am
Cue the Google Big Brother comments.
