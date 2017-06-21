Snapchat Debuts New 'Snap Map' Location Sharing Feature

Snapchat for iOS was today updated with a new "Snap Map" feature that's designed to let Snapchat users share their current location with their friends, facilitating real-life meet ups.
With the new Snap Map, all of your friends with location sharing enabled will show up on an in-app map with either photos or "Actionmoji" avatars marking each friend location. For those who do not want to share their location, Snapchat is including a "Ghost Mode." Location is only updated when Snapchat is open, so it's not tracking in the background.
With the new Snap Map, all of your friends with location sharing enabled will show up on an in-app map with either photos or "Actionmoji" avatars marking each friend location. For those who do not want to share their location, Snapchat is including a "Ghost Mode." Location is only updated when Snapchat is open, so it's not tracking in the background.
We've built a whole new way to explore the world! See what's happening, find your friends, and get inspired to go on an adventure!Snap Map in Snapchat is available on iOS and Android devices starting today. Snapchat for iOS can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
It's easy to get started -- just pinch to zoom out and view the Map! You decide if you want to share your location with friends, or simply keep it to yourself with Ghost Mode.
If your friends are sharing their location with you, their Actionmoji will appear on the Map. Actionmojis only update when you open Snapchat.
Tag: Snapchat