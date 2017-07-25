Kanex's GoPlay Sidekick Pocket-Sized Game Controller for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV Now Available

Kanex today announced availability of its GoPlay Sidekick wireless game controller for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The pocket-sized controller, introduced at CES 2017, can be purchased from Kanex's website starting today for $59.95. A company spokesperson told MacRumors it will also be available on Amazon next week.
The console-inspired game controller features pressure-sensitive buttons, dual analog joysticks, trigger buttons, a directional pad, and a Lightning connector, while one of its more interesting features is its patent pending protective clamshell case with an integrated stand that props up an iPhone during gameplay.
The controller, certified under Apple's MFi Program, connects to Apple devices over Bluetooth 4.0 and offers up to 20 hours of gameplay on a single charge. It works with almost any controller-supported game on the App Store.
Competing products sold by Apple include the SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Gaming Controller and HORIPAD ULTIMATE Wireless Game Controller, each $49.95 in the United States. Prices vary in other countries.
