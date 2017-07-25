Kanex's GoPlay Sidekick Pocket-Sized Game Controller for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV Now Available

Tuesday July 25, 2017 11:45 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Kanex today announced availability of its GoPlay Sidekick wireless game controller for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The pocket-sized controller, introduced at CES 2017, can be purchased from Kanex's website starting today for $59.95. A company spokesperson told MacRumors it will also be available on Amazon next week.


The console-inspired game controller features pressure-sensitive buttons, dual analog joysticks, trigger buttons, a directional pad, and a Lightning connector, while one of its more interesting features is its patent pending protective clamshell case with an integrated stand that props up an iPhone during gameplay.

The controller, certified under Apple's MFi Program, connects to Apple devices over Bluetooth 4.0 and offers up to 20 hours of gameplay on a single charge. It works with almost any controller-supported game on the App Store.

Competing products sold by Apple include the SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Gaming Controller and HORIPAD ULTIMATE Wireless Game Controller, each $49.95 in the United States. Prices vary in other countries.

Avatar
ArtOfWarfare
1 hour ago at 11:51 am
I feel like the proper way to make game hardware that people actually buy is to bundle it with a killer game.

Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, and Zelda: OOT sold the Nintendo 64.
Super Smash Bros. Melee sold the GameCube.
Wii Sports sold the Wii/Wii Motes.
Wii Fit sold the Wii Balance Board.
Zelda: Skyward Sword sold the Wii Remote Motion Plus.
Zelda: Breath of the Wild sold the Switch.

Nothing sold the Wii U, thus its total failure.

Nothing is selling this, thus it will fail, just like every third party iOS controller before it, and the Wii U, and every other piece of failed game hardware.
