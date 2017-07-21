Wisconsin Resident Sues Apple For Over $75,000, Claims Defective iPhone Caused House Fire

Friday July 21, 2017 6:06 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Wisconsin resident Xai Thao and her home insurance provider State Farm have jointly sued Apple for over $75,000 this week, claiming the company sold Thao a defective and dangerous iPhone 4s that started a fire in her home last year.


The lawsuit, filed in U.S. district court, alleges the house fire was the direct result of the iPhone's battery short-circuiting and heating up. Thao nor anyone else ever changed the battery in the iPhone, according to the complaint.
On or about April 1, 2016, the iPhone failed, starting a fire in Thao's home. Preliminary investigations show evidence of a significant and localized heating event in the battery area of the iPhone as well as remnants of internal shorting, indicating that an internal failure of the iPhone's battery caused the fire.
The complaint reiterates that the design, manufacture, and sale of the iPhone 4s created a "dangerous, unsafe, and defective" condition.

If designed improperly, lithium-ion batteries do have the potential of short-circuiting and catching fire, as Samsung learned the hard way with its recalled Galaxy Note7 last year. But, that hasn't been a widespread issue with the iPhone 4s since it launched in 2011, so this is certainly an isolated incident.

Thao and State Farm are seeking at least $75,000 in damages from Apple, but the exact amount is to be determined if and when the case is heard.

Joe Rossignol
Maybe I'm missing something... A 5 year old 4S, which was never charged, caught fire...?

I think you might have misread never changed as charged.
Porco
In what Apple Store could she have purchased an iPhone 4s in 2016!??!


But in any case where can you buy an iPhone 4s in 2016 in an Apple Store?!? Impossible.


?! :confused:

It doesn't say the phone was purchased in 2016, does it? It says the fire happened in 2016.

On or about April 1, 2016, the iPhone failed, starting a fire in Thao's home.


I'm sure it will be thoroughly investigated. If the battery was indeed the cause, I hope the claimant gets some money, house fires are awful (plus if there is a risk of this happening again, Apple and everyone else needs to know). It's sadly natural many will suspect a cash-grab/scam but that's why in some of our countries we fortunately still have something approaching proper due process and evidence-based law suits thank goodness.
69Mustang
Apple is not at Fault here.

You're basing this on what? A feeling?

Why the hell were they using a phone with defective battery.

Take a look at the question you're asking. Can you spot the problem?

On topic: We are a seriously litigious society. 10-1 if the plaintiff won, State Farm would take 60% of the payout, lawyers another 30%, and Thou would get 10%. State Farm would then raise her rates.;)
But in any case where can you buy an iPhone 4s in 2016 in an Apple Store?!? Impossible.

Where did you see she bought a 4S in 2016? Also, why do you keep specifying Apple Store? The vast majority of iPhones aren't purchased in an Apple Store.
weckart
In what Apple Store could she have purchased an iPhone 4s in 2016!??!

They probably got the battery replaced with some eBay "Apple" battery or purchased from a second hand store.

https://www.apple.com/batteries/maximizing-performance/

Apple states that batteries, AS WE ALL KNOW, don't hold charge forever if stored.

Also what charger where they using? I know EVERYTHING is made in China but these dollar store charges are KNOWN to catch fire.


Read the article before frothing at the mouth.

1. Nothing about a purchase in 2016
2. Nothing about changing a battery. Quite the reverse.
3. Nothing about a charger causing the fire. The phone battery itself was the source.
kmm1482
Waiting for a follow-up to come out that the phone was "repaired" by one of those knock-off iPhone repair kiosks.
Sunny1990
Apple is not at Fault here. Why the hell where they using a phone with defective battery. Atleast they should have brought the Phone to Apple and have them look at the issue.
xgarfield
But in any case where can you buy an iPhone 4s in 2016 in an Apple Store?!? Impossible.

Also, wouldn't have there been a series of these happening? (for example serial 1-1000 of a batch would be bad)

Where are ALL the other 4s fires? Next their going to claim a 4s started the California wild fires.

Probably using a cheap Walgreens "apple" look-a-like charger that are KNOWN to catch fire.
