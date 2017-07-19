New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Resumes Selling Nokia's Digital Health Products Following Settled Legal Dispute
Apple today resumed carrying Nokia's digital health products on its online store in the United States and Canada, nearly two months after reaching a business cooperation agreement with the Finnish company.
The products available to purchase again include Nokia's Body Cardio Scale, Body+ Scale, BPM+ Blood Pressure Monitor, and Thermo Thermometer. Each of the accessories were previously sold under Withings, but Nokia retired the Withings brand last month, roughly one year after acquiring the French company.
Apple's website indicates the products are also available for pickup at Apple's retail stores between Friday, July 21 and Monday, July 24.
Apple had removed all Withings accessories from its online and retail stores around the world in December due to a legal dispute. On May 23, however, Apple and Nokia announced they settled all litigation related to their intellectual property dispute and agreed to a multi-year patent license.
The legal dispute began last December, when Nokia filed dozens of patent infringement lawsuits against Apple in the United States and other countries. Apple countersued Nokia, accusing the former phone giant of transferring patents to patent holding entities to squeeze additional royalties from the iPhone maker.
As part of the settlement, Nokia will receive an up-front cash payment from Apple, with additional revenues during the term of the agreement. Nokia will also be providing "certain network infrastructure product and services" to Apple.
