Nokia Completes Withings Rebrand With Two New Connected Health Products

Withings on Tuesday completed its rebrand to the Nokia label, following news of the buyout last spring, and as part of the transition two new connected health products have been released under the Nokia name.
The Nokia Body ($60) is a new connected Wi-Fi scale featuring readouts for weight and BMI, with a Body+ ($100) offering additional metrics like body fat and water percentage plus bone and mass. Elsewhere the Nokia BPM+ ($130) is a small blood pressure cuff with Bluetooth connectivity. Both products appear to be slight variations on Withings devices, but with lower price tags.
The Withings Body Cardio scale is still available under the new Nokia branding, as are the Withings Steel watch and Withings Go fitness trackers, now called the Nokia Steel and Nokia Go. Older products like the Aura sleep monitor alarm clock and the Thermo thermometer will also remain available.
Other Withings products like the Steel HR will return later in the year under the Nokia rebrand, with some of the portfolio discontinued. Nokia health products can be purchased at health.nokia.com.
Nokia has also refreshed the Withings Health Mate app, which communicates with the devices to offer users detailed analytics on their weight, activity, sleep, and blood pressure. New app sections include eight-week wellness programs such as Sleep Smarter, Pregnancy Tracker, and Healthier Heart.
Nokia announced the rebrand earlier this year at the Mobile World Congress, after the company acquired the French health tracking firm in 2015 for an estimated $192 million.
