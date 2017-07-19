Apple Releases tvOS 10.2.2 for Fourth-Generation Apple TV

Apple today released a new update for tvOS, the operating system designed to run on the fourth-generation Apple TV. tvOS 10.2.2 update comes two months after the release of tvOS 10.2.1, a minor update.
The tvOS 10.2.2 update can be downloaded on the fourth-generation Apple TV using the Settings app. Go to System --> Software Update to install. For those who have automatic software updates turned on, the Apple TV will be upgraded to tvOS 10.2.2 automatically.
We didn't find any new features or design changes during the short tvOS 10.2.2 beta testing period, suggesting the update focuses on bug fixes, security enhancements, and other under-the-hood improvements.
tvOS 10 will be replaced with tvOS 11, the next-generation version of the tvOS operating system, this fall. For that reason, tvOS 10.2.2 may be one of the last updates to tvOS 10.
