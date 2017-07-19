New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.6 With Security and Stability Improvements
macOS Sierra 10.12.6 is a free update for all customers who have a compatible machine. The update can be downloaded using the Software Update function in the Mac App Store.
There were no bug fixes, feature additions, or other changes found in macOS Sierra 10.12.6 during the beta testing process, suggesting the update focuses on security improvements and other small enhancements.
macOS Sierra 10.12.6 is likely to be one of the last updates to the macOS Sierra operating system, as Apple is preparing to shift focus to macOS High Sierra, the next version of macOS. Apple introduced macOS High Sierra at the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5.
Say it. Say it!!!!!
No no, please no.
Sorry for the Off Topic but... What do I have to erase? The Macintosh HD logic partition? Or the whole PCI Apple SSD?You will want to select the drive up top of the left column to erase the whole thing. If you need more help, just start a new thread and shoot me a PM so we don't go off topic here. :)
I plan to perform a clean install of 10.12.6 in order to stay for a while on Sierra (High Sierra makes my Mac very hot and drains both RAM and battery), so this is my question: How do I erase and install with a USB installer?
I know how to make a bootable installer, the problem is that, whereas in my old MacBook Pro 2010 booting from the USB and erasing/formatting the drive was pretty straight forward and easy, in this new MacBooks (2015) I almost screwed the boot sector, and I honestly don't know how to erase the SSD and install there the OS.
Sorry for the Off Topic but... What do I have to erase? The Macintosh HD logic partition? Or the whole PCI Apple SSD?
Is it better to boot from the recovery partition and do it from there?
Thank you.
Yes, use the recovery partition: https://support.apple.com/kb/ph25649?locale=en_US
Also keep in mind that High Sierra is a beta, so those types of issues are entirely normal. Still, I will probably wait till 10.13.1 or 2 because there are no user features I care about and a new file system is a big change.
Safari seems... just kidding I'm downloading it now.
Say it. Say it!!!!!
Does anyone know what changes this does to the 2017 macbook pro
Nothing you'll notice, it's just performance, bug fixes and security. It's also most likely the last Sierra update before 10.13 comes out this fall. Those are usually nice and stable.
I know how to make a bootable installer, the problem is that, whereas in my old MacBook Pro 2010 booting from the USB and erasing/formatting the drive was pretty straight forward and easy, in this new MacBooks (2015) I almost screwed the boot sector, and I honestly don't know how to erase the SSD and install there the OS.
Sorry for the Off Topic but... What do I have to erase? The Macintosh HD logic partition? Or the whole PCI Apple SSD?
Is it better to boot from the recovery partition and do it from there?
Thank you.
