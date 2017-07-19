New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.6 With Security and Stability Improvements

Wednesday July 19, 2017 10:05 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released macOS Sierra 10.12.6, the sixth update to the macOS Sierra operating system that launched in September of 2016. macOS Sierra 10.12.6 comes two months after the release of macOS Sierra 10.12.5, an update that introduced a headphones audio fix, enhanced Mac App Store compatibility, and more.

macOS Sierra 10.12.6 is a free update for all customers who have a compatible machine. The update can be downloaded using the Software Update function in the Mac App Store.


There were no bug fixes, feature additions, or other changes found in macOS Sierra 10.12.6 during the beta testing process, suggesting the update focuses on security improvements and other small enhancements.

macOS Sierra 10.12.6 is likely to be one of the last updates to the macOS Sierra operating system, as Apple is preparing to shift focus to macOS High Sierra, the next version of macOS. Apple introduced macOS High Sierra at the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5.

dude-x
dude-x
59 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Safari seems... just kidding I'm downloading it now.

justperry
justperry
31 minutes ago at 10:35 am

Say it. Say it!!!!!



No no, please no.

Weaselboy
Weaselboy
33 minutes ago at 10:33 am

Sorry for the Off Topic but... What do I have to erase? The Macintosh HD logic partition? Or the whole PCI Apple SSD?

You will want to select the drive up top of the left column to erase the whole thing. If you need more help, just start a new thread and shoot me a PM so we don't go off topic here. :)

Cougarcat
Cougarcat
31 minutes ago at 10:34 am

I plan to perform a clean install of 10.12.6 in order to stay for a while on Sierra (High Sierra makes my Mac very hot and drains both RAM and battery), so this is my question: How do I erase and install with a USB installer?

I know how to make a bootable installer, the problem is that, whereas in my old MacBook Pro 2010 booting from the USB and erasing/formatting the drive was pretty straight forward and easy, in this new MacBooks (2015) I almost screwed the boot sector, and I honestly don't know how to erase the SSD and install there the OS.

Sorry for the Off Topic but... What do I have to erase? The Macintosh HD logic partition? Or the whole PCI Apple SSD?

Is it better to boot from the recovery partition and do it from there?
Thank you.


Yes, use the recovery partition: https://support.apple.com/kb/ph25649?locale=en_US

Also keep in mind that High Sierra is a beta, so those types of issues are entirely normal. Still, I will probably wait till 10.13.1 or 2 because there are no user features I care about and a new file system is a big change.

Icaras
Icaras
45 minutes ago at 10:20 am

Safari seems... just kidding I'm downloading it now.


Say it. Say it!!!!!

vmachiel
vmachiel
50 minutes ago at 10:15 am

Does anyone know what changes this does to the 2017 macbook pro


Nothing you'll notice, it's just performance, bug fixes and security. It's also most likely the last Sierra update before 10.13 comes out this fall. Those are usually nice and stable.

Populus
Populus
36 minutes ago at 10:29 am
I plan to perform a clean install of 10.12.6 in order to stay for a while on Sierra (High Sierra makes my Mac very hot and drains both RAM and battery), so this is my question: How do I erase and install with a USB installer?

I know how to make a bootable installer, the problem is that, whereas in my old MacBook Pro 2010 booting from the USB and erasing/formatting the drive was pretty straight forward and easy, in this new MacBooks (2015) I almost screwed the boot sector, and I honestly don't know how to erase the SSD and install there the OS.

Sorry for the Off Topic but... What do I have to erase? The Macintosh HD logic partition? Or the whole PCI Apple SSD?

Is it better to boot from the recovery partition and do it from there?
Thank you.


