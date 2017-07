'AirBar' Accessory That Gives 13-Inch MacBook Air a Touchscreen is Now Available

Neonode today announced that AirBar for the 13-inch MacBook Air is now available to purchase for $99 at select retailers in the United States, including Fry's Electronics and Evine.com . It will also be available online through Amazon , Best Buy, and Staples, but it doesn't appear to be in stock on those websites yet.AirBar, a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree , is a thin aluminum bar that magnetically attaches below the 13-inch MacBook Air's display, connects to a USB port, and transforms the notebook into a touchscreen device.AirBar projects an invisible light field on the surface of the MacBook Air's display. When a finger, stylus, brush, or other object breaks the light, users are able to interact with the screen without actually touching it, including gestures such as tap-to-select, swiping, scrolling, and pinch-to-zoom.Neonode said AirBar requires 17mm of free space below the display, so it won't fit any MacBook Pro, 12-inch MacBook, or 11-inch MacBook Air.AirBar is a plug-and-play sensor that "instantly activates" upon being plugged into any USB port on the right side of the 13-inch MacBook Air. Neonode also offers multi-touch software as a one-time installation to enable additional gestures.AirBar is also available for select Windows laptops with displays sized 13.3 inches, 14 inches, and 15.6 inches.