Former Apple Executive Says Company Stalling in Design Innovations Following Death of Steve Jobs

Monday July 17, 2017 6:33 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
A recent report by The Wall Street Journal has taken a look into the smartphone design war happening between Apple and Samsung, suggesting that the latter company has begun edging out the former with the design of the Galaxy S8.

According to Hugh Dubberly, formerly of both Apple and Samsung, Samsung isn't ahead of Apple because it has "gotten better" at designing smartphones, but because Apple has "fundamentally changed" following the death of former CEO Steve Jobs.

Some design experts wonder if the Galaxy S8’s visual leap says more about Apple and its chief executive, Tim Cook, whose operational skills contrast with the visionary talents of his predecessor, Steve Jobs. “It’s not so much that Samsung has gotten better, but Apple has fundamentally changed,” said Hugh Dubberly, a former Apple creative director and former member of Samsung’s global design advisory board. “The pipeline that Steve [Jobs] started is over.”
While smartphone innovation has "plateaued" over the last few years, analysts said that consumers are focusing more on the aesthetic of a smartphone to determine if they will buy the device or not.
How a smartphone looks now accounts for about half a consumer’s purchase decision, with the assessment formed in roughly one second, according to Charles L. Mauro, president of MauroNewMedia, a product-design research firm that has done consulting work for Apple and Samsung. Mr. Mauro says peer-reviewed research reveals aesthetics matter much more than previously believed, as older surveys pegged looks as influencing only 7% of a phone purchase.
The report cites recent data accumulated by Consumer Reports, which compared 2016's iPhone 7 to 2017's Galaxy S8. The newer Galaxy S8 bested the iPhone 7 in categories like battery life and design, while most of the iPhone 7's shortcomings are rumored to be addressed in the iPhone 8 later this year.

According to analysts, the iPhone 8 needs "a new distinguishing feature," with The Wall Street Journal referencing a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display as a potential game-changing addition -- although recent rumors have suggested Touch ID could be nixed from the iPhone 8 altogether.

The S8 is nudging the bar higher as Apple seeks to impress with its 10th anniversary iPhone this fall. For Apple to outdo Samsung on design, analysts said, it would need a new distinguishing feature, like a fingerprint sensor beneath the display rather than a physical home button.
Apple and Samsung's smartphone design war has been raging for years, heating up in 2011 when Apple sued Samsung and accused the company of copying the design of the iPhone and iPad and committing patent infringement in the process. Last December, the Supreme Court reversed a decision to award Apple $399 million in damages related to the case, which it was originally awarded by a lower court, and the case will now returned to the U.S. Court of Appeals.

For the next devices, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 8 in the traditional September timeframe, and the smartphone is believed to include a 5.8-inch OLED screen with an edge-to-edge display, glass body, wireless charging, facial recognition, and no physical Home Button. Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy Note 8 in August, potentially launching with a curved display that is "marginally larger" than the 6.2-inch display of the current Galaxy S8+, while also including two rear cameras.

Nr123*123
Nr123*123
1 hour ago at 06:45 am
Whether you're an Apple or Samsung fan, it's hard to disagree with this.

The iPhone 6 is more or less indistinguishable from the iPhone 7.

What Apple is bringing with the iPhone 8 has been done by Samsung already.

Sunny1990
Sunny1990
1 hour ago at 06:42 am
Steve Jobs was true legend,a visionary, nothing can replace him.

The last iPhone design which Steve Jobs was involved in was iPhone 5. Even today it's Gold Standard in Smartphone design. It was the best looking iPhone Apple ever made till date in my Opinion


iPhone 5 = Best design Among the lineup


JaySoul
JaySoul
1 hour ago at 06:42 am
Samsung push the boundaries of hardware every year. They give their all, every year.

However, Samsung don't give the same importance to their software, ecosystem, customer service and countless other factors.

Apple have slowed down their push for amazing hardware - but they still deliver a much more well-rounded product, with complimentary services and a solid ecosystem. It's not always so exciting but they (usually) deliver consistent satisfaction for their users.

(PS - I have a Samsung S8).

nt5672
nt5672
1 hour ago at 06:52 am
Hard to disagree with the fact that an accountant is not qualified to run a technology company know for its technical innovations. Today, Apple is just a stepping stone for Cook's political activism and correctness. He should spend less time on magazine covers and in interviews and start pushing his team to create. Of course, it is really hard to create when there is no vision at the top.

Avatar
jaded-mandarin
1 hour ago at 06:46 am

In related news, Apple caught the whole industry pants down, once again, with ARKit, the foundation of the next leg of innovation and growth for tech and society as a whole.

But "Apple's innovation has stalled since SJ death" has an irresistible ring, no matter what reality looks like.

The article is about design innovations, as in hardware.

Read the article title/content properly before jumping to defence?

djcerla
djcerla
1 hour ago at 06:44 am
In related news, Apple caught the whole industry pants down, once again, with ARKit, the foundation of the next leg of innovation and growth for tech and society as a whole.

But "Apple's innovation has stalled since SJ death" has a sweet, irresistible ring to it, no matter what reality looks like.

Avatar
Santabean2000
1 hour ago at 06:40 am
Hard to disagree.

Avatar
coolfactor
14 minutes ago at 07:38 am

Steve Jobs was true legend,a visionary, nothing can replace him.

The last iPhone design which Steve Jobs was involved in was iPhone 5. Even today it's Gold Standard in Smartphone design. It was the best looking iPhone Apple ever made till date in my Opinion


iPhone 5 = Best design Among the lineup


Yup, got the SE. Form factor is best for me. I hope Tim Cook has the wisdom to keep this one in the lineup going forward.

Pbrutto
Pbrutto
29 minutes ago at 07:24 am
Not really sure what to make of this. Apple, Samsung and everybody else can only do so much now. The bezel less iPhone would be a good example of continuing great hardware design. At this point, what else is a phone gonna look like? Is it apples fault that they mostly created a market, then destroyed the competition in the market, and now have slowed down along with everyone else? I think the “next big thing” is just that....another “thing” but not a smartphone. Our pockets aren’t getting any bigger, so the phone really can’t either. If any of us could know what we need next, then we would be Steve Jobs if 10-15 years ago and we would be rich in a few years. I can reasonably guess that it will be technology, and it won’t be in our hands, as cool as AR has the potential to be, do you really see us all holding our phones up to look at at stuff in 10 years??

78Bandit
78Bandit
30 minutes ago at 07:22 am
The thing about an aspirational, luxury product like the iPhone is that design and exclusivity affect purchasing choice almost as much as functionality. People who will drop $700+ (and now rumored $1,000+) on a phone not only want the latest and greatest, they want others around them to know that too. That's why high-end clothing designers come out with new lines every year even though last year's line is still fine. Their customers have an innate desire to be seen in the latest fashion trend.

Design wise Apple is stuck. You had major changes in the design that were not driven by function every couple of years. The iPhone 5, with the chamfered edges, was the last great design IMHO. The iPhone 6 tried too hard to be thin and as a result lost its character. The iPhone 8 is looking like a knock-off of the Galaxy S8 simply because they both are meeting the same functional goals in a technically competent manner without any passion in design. It is almost like the automakers back in the '80s and '90s when everything was driven around meeting low-cost production goals and the elegant designs of the '50s, '60s, and even early '70s were thrown away in favor of the lowest cost stampings available.

I'm not a designer and certainly can't tell Apple what they need to do; however, I am a customer who appreciates aesthetically pleasing design. The iPhone 6 design which has been used for three years now is quite bland and boring.

