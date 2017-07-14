Sprint Launches New 'Sprint Flex' and 'Sprint Deals' Smartphone Purchase Options

Sprint today announced the launch of two new smartphone upgrade programs, Sprint Flex and Sprint Deals. Sprint Flex, as the name suggests, is designed to give users more options for upgrading their phones, including on an annual basis.
With Sprint Flex, customers can choose an iPhone for a low monthly price and begin making payments. Through Sprint's existing iPhone Forever and Galaxy Forever programs, customers can then opt to upgrade on an annual basis, trading in their devices each year.
After 18 months, though, customers can choose to return their devices for a new one, own the device by making a single payment, or own the device by making six additional monthly payments. Sprint has a chart outlining the program:
Sprint Deals, the other new program Sprint is introducing, will let customers purchase a smartphone without a credit check. Sprint Deals is limited to older devices like the iPhone 6s, but offers $25 to $30 down and payments of $5 to $10 a month.
Customers who apply for and receive credit with Sprint, can take advantage of Sprint Flex on a postpaid plan:Sprint is also currently running a free service promotion that may make it an attractive choice for customers looking for an affordable smartphone. For customers switching from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or another postpaid carrier and bringing their own device, Sprint is offering one year of free unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE data.
- For entry-level devices, customers pay $5 per month with $25 down.
- For higher-end devices, customers pay $10 per month with $30 down.
Customers who prefer to bypass a credit check with Sprint, can get an instant discount on the same "value menu" of smartphones, on a Sprint Forward prepaid plan:
- For entry-level devices, customers get 50 percent off the suggested retail price.
- For higher-end devices, customers pay 25 percent off the suggested retail price.
