MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Pocket-Sized Camera-Equipped Drone From TRNDlabs

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with TRNDlabs to give MacRumors readers a chance to win a small pocket-sized iPhone-compatible Fader drone that's equipped with a camera. TRNDlabs offers a range of different affordable drone options, and the Fader is one of its newest products.
Able to fit in the palm of a hand, the Fader is ideal for selfies, landscape shots, sports, and more with its HD camera. The Fader comes in all black and is ultra lightweight, weighing in at just 55 grams. It can fly and capture footage for seven minutes before needing to be recharged.
It's flown using a controller that includes an iPhone mount, and with the accompanying Fader app, you can see a live feed of what the drone's capturing. There are three levels of controller sensitivity, making it ideal for all skill levels.
Fader features auto takeoff and and land functionality, and it features a six-axis gyro module that allows for tricks (there's a built in flip feature) and altitude maintenance when hovering. It's able to capture stable footage from the air, and it can fly as far as 50 meters away. For night flights, it includes LED lights.
TRNDlabs' Fader drone is normally priced at $129, but we have five to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
The contest will run from today (July 14) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 21. The winners will be chosen randomly on July 21 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
