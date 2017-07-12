Fantastical 2 for Mac Gains Attachment Support, Travel Time and More

Flexibits today debuted Fantastical 2.4 for Mac, which the company says is the biggest Fantastical update since Fantastical 2 for Mac was introduced. Today's update, which is free for all existing users, introduces everything from attachments to travel time to undo and redo tools.
Attachments, one of the most notable new features in Fantastical 2 for Mac, can be viewed, edited, and created on iCloud and Exchange Calendars (and other CalDav servers that support managed attachments), and for Google Calendars, attachments are able to be viewed. Attachments can be added to events using simple drag and drop gestures.
When creating an event in Fantastical 2 for Mac, it's now possible to add travel time estimates, based either on specific locations or a chosen time. With a travel time set, Fantastical will let you know when to leave for an event to get there on time.
Today's update also adds a feature that will automatically combine identical events that are duplicated across multiple shared calendars, so you won't need to worry about getting multiple notifications for the same event, and the month view has been updated with additional information, including a new "more" option to see all of a day's events at a glance.
The monthly view can also be customized with a set number of weeks that are displayed, from two to eight, and there are new undo/redo tools so if an event is deleted, changed or moved erroneously, it's easy to revert changes. A simple Command+Z keyboard preset works to undo changes, while Shift+Command+Z enables a redo option.
Other new features in Fantastical 2 for Mac include improvements to Google Calendar with options to respond to invitations with responses, Microsoft Exchange improvements with invitation notification options and invitation forwarding, better support for contact anniversaries, immediate Facebook push updates when events are changed, and support for Facebook events in secret groups.
Fantastical 2 for Mac can be downloaded from the App Store for $49.99. [Direct Link]
