Volvo's New VNL Series Semi Trucks Include CarPlay Support
Designed for professional drivers who travel over long distances, the VNL series trucks include what Volvo says is an "all-new" dashboard with a 5-inch color display that offers up trip and diagnostic data plus a 7-inch color touchscreen that supports CarPlay, a backup camera, and navigation features.
With CarPlay support, drivers are able to access their music, incoming phone calls, messages, and other content safely through a direct connection with the iPhone. Along with the touchscreen, CarPlay controls can be accessed through a smart steering wheel that puts controls for nearly all interface functions right at a driver's fingertips.
CarPlay is just one of the many driver perks built into the truck, which also includes an adjustable steering column, ergonomic seats with heating and ventilation, and sleeper cabs with a reclining bunk.
The VNL trucks come in a range of configurations, including a new 70-inch sleeper in Volvo VNL 760 and 740 models.
Though CarPlay was first officially unveiled in March of 2014, wide availability of the feature didn't come until mid-2015. Since then, hundreds of manufacturers have built CarPlay support into their vehicles, and many aftermarket solutions have been made available. Apple maintains a list of vehicles that support CarPlay on its website.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Dear god no.
The absolute last thing we need in this world is for truck drivers that are doing anything but their job.
I wonder if there will be any news when the first person is killed by a truck equipped with CarPlay?
Or will it be too pedestrian and expected.
Would you rather them run people over while operating with their phone in their hand looking at a small screen? CarPlay is designed to reduce the multi-tasking risk since people who are going to do it are going to with or without the feature. Drivers are still going to do stuff on their phone and kill people either way. Hopefully it will happen less with CarPlay.
It's ok, it's a Volvo and will brake itself.
Huh? Pretty sure it's safer to have Navigation/Music/Texts/Calls routed through a large, voice-controlled touch screen than some aftermarket bolt-on, or just the trucker's iPhone. Technology can make their job safer and easier.
biggest apple fan here but apple maps is a mess.
The reality is this is going to be one big, fancy, jukebox and Caller ID display to most pro drivers. It will do just fine for 95% of them.
CarPlay is a complete mess, i don't use it at all anymore.
Thank you! People on this forum have some unfounded idea that carplay is the holy grail of car integration. It's just not there yet and it's limited.
Until Apple integrates Google Maps or Waze ...Carplay will always be a disaster.
