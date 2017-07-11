Microsoft Ends Support for 'Windows Phone' After Years of Battling to Compete With iPhone and Android

Tuesday July 11, 2017 10:19 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Today, Microsoft is ending support for Windows Phone 8.1, effectively marking the end of the "Windows Phone" era.


Microsoft released Windows Phone in 2010 and, within three years, it became the world's third most popular mobile operating system. But the platform simply couldn't compete with the likes of Apple and Google and, as of earlier this year, iOS and Android accounted for a combined 99.6% market share.

Microsoft continues to sell a limited number of mostly budget smartphones running its newer Windows 10 Mobile operating system, but the platform has only received minor updates in recent months as the Redmond-based company has shifted its focus towards the "intelligent cloud and intelligent edge."

Microsoft has stopped manufacturing its own Lumia-branded smartphones and, according to The Verge, rumors suggest the company will simply maintain Windows 10 Mobile until support for the platform ends in 2018.

Ultimately, Windows Phone is another casualty of the iPhone, and later Android smartphones, which completely upended the mobile phone industry a decade ago. Just ask BlackBerry, Nokia, or Palm.

RCS31
18 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Windows Phone was a pathetic attempt at a mobile OS to be fair...
donlab
17 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Great OS but no apps.
Manzzle
7 minutes ago at 10:34 am
When I picked one up at the Microsoft store I was lost and in 1 minute felt so dizzy looking at all those different sized colored squares. That's kinda what made it unusable to many. And they carried the same look on to the desktop that they had to jump a few numbers. Just horrible.
AstroAtom
17 minutes ago at 10:23 am
What a clickbaity article. Windows Phone 10 still exist and they haven't ended support on it. Regardless of how many users use it.
Rating: 1 Votes
AstroAtom
13 minutes ago at 10:27 am

Google it, Windows phone is no longer going to get updates rendering it dead..

A quick Google Search reveals that Windows Phone 8.1 is not longer supported. Not Windows Phone 10/Windows Mobile 10.
