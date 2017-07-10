Waze Debuts New Feature for Recording Custom Voice Directions

Mapping app Waze was today updated with a new Voice Recorder feature, allowing users to record their own voice prompts to enable custom directions in a user's own voice. The Voice Recorder option debuted on Android devices in May, but has now expanded to iOS devices.
Recorded voice prompts can be shared with family, friends, and fans, meaning celebrities can also record and then share Waze prompts. Waze plans to work with a network of YouTube creators to create voice packs for distribution on Waze.
Many iPhone users who commute prefer Waze because it offers up superior traffic information and warnings about nearby police officers, along with neat features like the aforementioned custom voice packs.
Waze can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Recorded voice prompts can be shared with family, friends, and fans, meaning celebrities can also record and then share Waze prompts. Waze plans to work with a network of YouTube creators to create voice packs for distribution on Waze.
Waze, the free, real-time crowdsourced traffic and navigation app, has provided custom voice prompts that have thrilled and delighted Wazers on their daily drives for years. Now, Waze is happy to announce the new Voice Recorder feature, which lets you record all your voice prompts any way you like. Add some character, pizazz, some je ne sais quoi - channel your most commanding or playful mood and let your voice guide the way.Waze users can turn on the Voice Recorder in Settings/Sound & Voice, where multiple voice prompts can be recorded. A link to the recording can then be shared with friends. There are more than 40 total commands to record. app
Many iPhone users who commute prefer Waze because it offers up superior traffic information and warnings about nearby police officers, along with neat features like the aforementioned custom voice packs.
Waze can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Tag: Waze