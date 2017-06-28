New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of iOS 10.3.3 to Developers
Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming iOS 10.3.3 update to developers, one week after seeding the fourth beta and over a month after the release of iOS 10.3.2, which was a minor bug fix update.
Registered developers can download the fifth iOS 10.3.3 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
There were no significant features or notable bug fixes found in the first four iOS 10.3.3 betas, suggesting iOS 10.3.3 is an update that's minor in scale, focusing primarily on security updates and bug fixes.
iOS 10.3.3 will likely be one of the last updates to the iOS 10 operating system as Apple shifts development to iOS 11. The first beta of iOS 11 was released to developers on June 5 following Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, and two betas have been seeded thus far.
39 minutes ago at 10:01 am
Hopefully the third iOS 11 beta is released at 4pm like the public beta and beta 1.
37 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Omg enough with this 5 betas wow for a point point release with zero changes how many betas does this really need lol
37 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Final release sometime in 2018
31 minutes ago at 10:09 am
Omg enough with this 5 betas wow for a point point release with zero changes how many betas does this really need lol
Whats the problem with several betas? They are trying to maximize feedback so they can release a good stable revision, after what happened with 10.3.2...
39 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Edit: Public Beta also available! :p
25 minutes ago at 10:15 am
Omg enough with this 5 betas wow for a point point release with zero changes how many betas does this really need lolI really doubt that Apple would go through the effort of releasing a point release of iOS, let alone go through five or more beta releases, if they made zero changes ;)
Remember! The absence of visible changes doesn't mean there are no changes. What's on the surface is only a small part of an operating system, or any software for that matter.
22 minutes ago at 10:17 am
DEAR GOD WHY
20 minutes ago at 10:20 am
its going to be the last update before 11, so i'm assuming they want it as good as possible.
