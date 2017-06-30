New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Celebrates America's National Parks This July With Donations and Apple Watch Challenge
Apple today announced it will donate $1 to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made with Apple Pay at any Apple Store, on Apple.com, or through the Apple Store app in the United States from July 1 through July 15.
Apple Watch challenge inspired by U.S. National Parks
Apple said proceeds will support the National Park Foundation's mission to help protect and preserve national parks.
iMessage stickers inspired by U.S. National Parks
Apple said the App Store will highlight a collection of some of the best apps to help users easily navigate and explore the country's national parks.
“America’s national parks are an inspiration to us at Apple, and we know they are as important to many of our customers as they are to us,” said Apple’s CEO Tim Cook. “Our goal is to leave the world better than we found it, so this July we’re making it easier for anyone to help preserve the beauty of our natural, cultural and historical treasures.”Additionally, on July 15, Apple Watch users around the world can complete a walk, run, or wheelchair workout of 3.5 miles to earn an award and stickers for Messages inspired by national parks. Apple said the distance matches the length of a hike from Old Faithful to Mallard Lake in Yellowstone National Park.
