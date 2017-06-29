Mac Drag-and-Drop App 'Yoink' Gains File Recall Feature and Better Sharing Tools

Popular Mac drag-and-drop app Yoink received a substantial update on Thursday, adding the ability to bring back last removed files and better sharing options, as well as many smaller improvements.
The Yoink app aims to simplify the action of dragging and dropping files and app-content on the macOS desktop by providing a temporary place for files to be dragged to. Yoink fades in when users starts a drag - either with files from Finder or app-content, like an image from a website - offering them a temporary place for your dragged files.
With their files temporarily docked in the Yoink pane and the mouse free, users can more easily navigate to the intended destination of files, which is especially helpful when moving and copying files between different windows, Spaces or (fullscreen) apps.
Today's version 3.3 update allows users to bring back Yoink's last removed files by keeping its keyboard shortcut pressed down or right-clicking on Yoink's window. The update also makes it easier to add links from a browser to Yoink by adding an option to the Share drop-down menu when users right-click on a link.
In addition, a new Alfred File Action allows users to quickly send files from Alfred to Yoink (activated in Yoink's advanced preferences).
Other notable improvements include the added ability to drag Yoink's menu bar icon off the system menu bar, just like other menu bar items, a new "Open With..." menu that lets users launch the Mac App Store with an extension search, and several compatibility fixes with Safari and Firefox.
Several bug fixes have also been implemented in the latest version of the app, which costs $6.99 and is available to download from the Mac App Store. A free 15-day trial version of Yoink is available on the developer's website.
The Yoink app aims to simplify the action of dragging and dropping files and app-content on the macOS desktop by providing a temporary place for files to be dragged to. Yoink fades in when users starts a drag - either with files from Finder or app-content, like an image from a website - offering them a temporary place for your dragged files.
With their files temporarily docked in the Yoink pane and the mouse free, users can more easily navigate to the intended destination of files, which is especially helpful when moving and copying files between different windows, Spaces or (fullscreen) apps.
Today's version 3.3 update allows users to bring back Yoink's last removed files by keeping its keyboard shortcut pressed down or right-clicking on Yoink's window. The update also makes it easier to add links from a browser to Yoink by adding an option to the Share drop-down menu when users right-click on a link.
In addition, a new Alfred File Action allows users to quickly send files from Alfred to Yoink (activated in Yoink's advanced preferences).
Other notable improvements include the added ability to drag Yoink's menu bar icon off the system menu bar, just like other menu bar items, a new "Open With..." menu that lets users launch the Mac App Store with an extension search, and several compatibility fixes with Safari and Firefox.
Several bug fixes have also been implemented in the latest version of the app, which costs $6.99 and is available to download from the Mac App Store. A free 15-day trial version of Yoink is available on the developer's website.
Tag: Yoink