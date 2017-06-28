Urban Armor Gear Announces Metropolis Cases for 10.5 & 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) has announced the launch of its new Metropolis Series Cases designed for Apple's new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
The Metropolis cases meet U.S. military specification standards for 360-degree comprehensive protection from drops and shocks, with an impact-resistant soft core and a tactile non-slip exterior grip.
A smart cover protects the iPad Pro's screen and functions as a multi-position stand, while corner bumpers provide extra drop protection for the tablet's display.
The cases also come with onboard storage for an Apple Pencil, and the smart cover is removable which ensures the cases are compatible with Apple's Smart Keyboard. Elsewhere, the oversized ports and cutouts provide plenty of space for attaching third-party cables and accessories.
The Metropolis Series Case costs $59.95 for the iPad Pro 10.5-inch and $89.95 for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Both cases come in Black, Red, and Cobalt, and can be ordered off the Urban Armor Gear (UAG) website.
