Apple Shares 'Portrait of Canada' as Latest Ad in 'Shot on iPhone' Campaign

Apple today shared a new video called "A Portrait of Canada" on its YouTube channel for Canada. The 30-second ad is part of Apple's ongoing "Shot on iPhone" campaign, with an emphasis on Portrait Mode on iPhone 7 Plus.
Apple highlighted the video on its Canadian website, describing it as "a portrait of Canada's inclusive spirit shot on iPhone, brought to life by three Canadian artists as well as Canadians across the country."
The ad showcases photos by Caitlin Cronenberg and other Canadians in locations across the country, ranging from Toronto to the Canadian Rockies.
