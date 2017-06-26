New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases Revised Version of Second iOS 11 Developer Beta

Monday June 26, 2017 10:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today seeded a revised version of the second iOS 11 beta to developers for testing. The new version has a build number of 15A304j, compared to 15A304i for the original second beta, which was released last Wednesday.


The software update appears to be available for select iPhone and iPad models. It's unclear what revisions have been made at this point.

Registered developers can download the iOS 11 beta from Apple's Developer Center, or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed. A public beta will be released later this month.

iOS 11 is Apple's biggest software release ever for the iPad, with a new Dock that introduces much improved multitasking, a Files app for better managing files, improved Apple Pencil support, a revamped App Switcher, and system-wide drag and drop.

The update also includes many features for both the iPhone and the iPad, including a redesigned and customizable Control Center, a new Lock screen that's merged with the Notification Center. Peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments are being introduced in the Messages app, which is also gaining a new App Drawer, and there's a new Do Not Disturb feature that is designed to help drivers stay focused on the road. Siri, Photos, the Camera app, and more are also gaining significant improvements.


ARKit for developers will result in a wide range of new augmented reality apps, while a Core ML SDK will allow apps to become a whole lot smarter.

For full details on all of the new features included in iOS 11, make sure to check out our extensive iOS 11 roundup.

keysofanxiety
DEVICES GETTING BETA 2.1:

IPAD AIR, IPAD MINI 2, IPAD MINI 3, IPAD MINI 4, IPAD AIR 2, IPAD 5, IPAD PRO, IPHONE 5S, IPHONE 6 PLUS, IPHONE 6, IPHONE SE


First bug discovered: Caps Lock key doesn't disable :P
slappypig
DEVICES GETTING BETA 2.1:

IPAD AIR, IPAD MINI 2, IPAD MINI 3, IPAD MINI 4, IPAD AIR 2, IPAD 5, IPAD PRO, IPHONE 5S, IPHONE 6 PLUS, IPHONE 6, IPHONE SE
StudyFlo
maybe fixing some serious bugs before public beta?
daijholt
So, B2 will be PB1 - I figured this much. Some were thinking B3 will be PB1. I'm guessing Apple fixed the downgrade issue.

It's likely this is the sole reason for the re-release. Can't be seeding public testers with software that they can't back out of.

Can you imagine the forum threads!
lsutigerfan1976
Wonder if I need to download a new profile? My devices say that my iOS is up to date.
Pbrutto
Think I'll be waiting till PB2, and reading comments a few days after it comes out before install. And even then it will be on non critical iPad.
nrose101
I'm guessing those of us on the "older" b2 will have to download the ipsw and alt-click - update in iTunes?


Doing that now as I type this :)
liven2
Also not seeing an OTA version. Says IOS 11.0 Your software is up to date. iPhone 7
Mlrollin91
Also not seeing an OTA version. Says IOS 11.0 Your software is up to date. iPhone 7

Only 22/35 devices get the update. iPhone 7/7+ is not included.
MrGimper
I'm guessing those of us on the "older" b2 will have to download the ipsw and alt-click - update in iTunes?
