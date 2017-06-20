MBNA Canada Now Supports Apple Pay

MBNA Canada, a division of TD Bank Group, today launched Apple Pay support for its MasterCard and Visa credit cards.
Multiple iPhone users have successfully activated an MBNA-branded credit card in the Wallet app today, as reported by iPhone in Canada.
Apple has also added MBNA to its list of Apple Pay participating issuers in Canada, accompanying TD Canada Trust, BMO, CIBC, RBC, Scotiabank, Tangerine, Desjardins, HSBC Canada, PC Financial, ATB Financial, Canadian Tire Financial Services, and non-bank-issued American Express cards.
MBNA Canada, which had 1.8 million active accounts when it was acquired by TD in 2011, primarily offers affinity credit cards associated with sports teams, universities, charities, and other groups, ranging from the Toronto Blue Jays and Vancouver Canucks to McGill University and the Canadian Wildlife Federation.
