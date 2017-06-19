New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.6 to Developers

Monday June 19, 2017 10:30 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Sierra 10.12.6 update to developers, a little less than week after seeding the third beta and more than a month after releasing macOS Sierra 10.12.5, a minor bug fix update.

The fourth beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.6 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.


We didn't find any significant features or notable bug fixes in the first three macOS Sierra betas, and because Apple does not provide beta release notes, it's likely we won't know what's included in the update until it sees a public release.

macOS Sierra 10.12.6 is likely to be one of the final updates to the Sierra operating system as Apple transitions to macOS High Sierra, which was introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Avatar
b001ean
1 hour ago at 10:35 am
iOS 11 Beta 2, please. :)
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
scwinsett
1 hour ago at 10:33 am
Oh darn I got excited for a moment
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
antmarobel
42 minutes ago at 11:07 am
eagerly waiting for High Sierra second beta...
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
TMRJIJ
1 hour ago at 10:43 am

Enough with the dam betas it must be ready by now dam

You say that now but when it does releases and one person’s Mac glitches out, Everyone here scream “Apple is Doomed! Steve Jobs would never..! Snow Leopard!.. blah blah blah...”
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
WalterTizzano
1 hour ago at 10:33 am
Who cares about macOS Sierra, just work on High Sierra please :)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
tkukoc
39 minutes ago at 11:10 am

Don't know why they release it for developers only and then turn around and allow the public beta just a few hours later. Is there really that high of a demand that they have to be staggered?

It's in case a developer notices a major issue. Then Apple can stop the public fanbase from installing.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
MaxSto
1 hour ago at 10:31 am
Hurray...

Please Apple, give us the Public Beta of High Sierra...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
asiga
40 minutes ago at 11:09 am

Who cares about macOS Sierra, just work on High Sierra please :)

I don't think many people are even interested in Sierra at all any more they are more interested in high Sierra


You shouldn't forget that there's a not so small group of users (I belong to that group) that choose not to be in the bleeding edge of new releases because we prefer rock-solid stability. I'm one of those still at 10.11.6, and waiting for the last 10.12.x update for going into Sierra. Regarding High Sierra, I don't plan to update to it until next summer at least (or even more, because a new filesystem is not something I like to betatest).

However, PDFkit could change everything I said in this paragraph. Are there any reputable experiences about the current status of the PDFkit bugs?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
pommie82
1 hour ago at 10:43 am
I don't think many people are even interested in Sierra at all any more they are more interested in high Sierra
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
pommie82
1 hour ago at 10:41 am
Sounds like all the people that are working on high sierra have gone on holiday i thought they would of released a new version by now it about time they do because this is the worse we have ever dealt with
Rating: 2 Votes

