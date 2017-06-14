Apple No Longer Offers Financing to Individuals in Canada

Wednesday June 14, 2017 7:09 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
TD Canada Trust recently announced that the Apple Financial Services program has been discontinued for individuals in Canada.


Canadians with an Apple Financial Services credit card issued by TD will no longer be able to charge purchases to the account as of July 26.

Through the program, any approved customer in Canada could receive three months of same-as-cash or no-interest financing on Apple Online Store purchases of $750 or more. The program was not valid for in-store purchases.

Apple removed the "consumer" section of the financing page on its Canadian website about a month ago, signaling the entire program is discontinued. Apple continues to offer financing to businesses and educational institutions in Canada.

Apple continues to offer financing to individuals in the United States through the Barclaycard Visa with Apple Rewards.

