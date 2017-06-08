New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
New MacBook Pro and iMac Models Available Today at Apple Stores
Apple's latest MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac models are now widely available at all but a few of its retail stores across the United States, and customers now have the option to reserve a model for in-store pickup on its website.
Apple began accepting online orders for the new MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac models on Monday, but delivery estimates currently range between June 12 and June 22 in the United States, so customers looking to purchase a new Mac earlier than next week may have better luck visiting an Apple Store.
Apple's in-store pickup tool shows the new MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac models are also in stock today at select Apple Stores in Canada, but we recommend calling ahead to ensure supplies remain available.
The refreshed MacBook and MacBook Pro models feature Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors, improved Intel and AMD graphics options, and faster SSD storage, while the new iMac models received the same treatment plus Thunderbolt 3 ports and brighter Retina displays compared to the previous generation.
Apple began accepting online orders for the new MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac models on Monday, but delivery estimates currently range between June 12 and June 22 in the United States, so customers looking to purchase a new Mac earlier than next week may have better luck visiting an Apple Store.
Apple's in-store pickup tool shows the new MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac models are also in stock today at select Apple Stores in Canada, but we recommend calling ahead to ensure supplies remain available.
The refreshed MacBook and MacBook Pro models feature Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors, improved Intel and AMD graphics options, and faster SSD storage, while the new iMac models received the same treatment plus Thunderbolt 3 ports and brighter Retina displays compared to the previous generation.
Related Roundups: iMac, MacBook Pro, MacBook
Tag: Apple retail
Buyer's Guide: iMac (Buy Now), MacBook Pro (Buy Now), MacBook (Buy Now)
Tag: Apple retail
Buyer's Guide: iMac (Buy Now), MacBook Pro (Buy Now), MacBook (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
39 minutes ago at 06:51 am
To get the 2017 MBP 15" or wait for CoffeeLake. That is the question.Get both. The 2017 now and then sell it when the new one comes out and get that one. I buy a new laptop every year.
45 minutes ago at 06:44 am
To get the 2017 MBP 15" or wait for CoffeeLake. That is the question.
16 minutes ago at 07:14 am
I think about buying a new computer like buying a new car...at the time when you need, or want, a new car, you get what is available. As with computers, there will be newer models that are likely to be better next year. Yet when next year arrives, the newer ones are on the horizon. It's a paradox. Best to get what you want/need now, car or computer withstanding.
[ Read All Comments ]