Feedback App Lists iPad 'Drag and Drop' Feature Ahead of WWDC iOS 11 Preview

Monday June 5, 2017 4:02 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
A Drag and Drop capability looks set to be coming to iPads in iOS 11, after a reference to the feature was spotted on Monday in Apple's own Feedback app for iOS beta testers.

An entry alluding to "Split View/Drag and Drop" now appears in the app's list of preset options that beta testers use to report issues. Since no such feature currently exists in iOS, it's highly likely we can expect one to be unveiled in iOS 11, which Apple is set to preview in its keynote later today at the Worldwide Developers Conference.


A Drag and Drop feature in Split View on iPads would presumably allow users to easily move content between apps, in a more seamless way than the current method of copying/pasting, which is cumbersome in comparison. Coming on the back of the appearance of an iOS Files app reference earlier today, it looks as if iOS 11 could be about to introduce workflow features many users would benefit from.

Several MacRumors readers have mentioned a desire for a better file management system to make it easier to transfer content between apps. MacStories' Federico Vittici recently made a mockup featuring a drag and drop interface and a file storage shelf on the iPad. Today's leak appears to indicate a similar feature is indeed on the way.

During Monday's WWDC keynote, MacRumors will provide a live blog both here on MacRumors.com and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account, with continuing detailed coverage of everything Apple announces during the week.

Avatar
entropys
21 minutes ago at 04:09 am
These kinds of feature are needed to make ipad a laptop replacement.

next up wish: adding multiple files to an email, and "open with".

i might actually enjoy this keynote.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
nfilg
18 minutes ago at 04:12 am
Damn!! hmm I wish this had Finder and I could drag and drop files


Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Dranix
11 minutes ago at 04:18 am

How about plain old mouse support for the iPad Pro lineup? Without a mouse, it will never be a laptop replacement. This is the reason that the Surface Pro is successful. Full Win app support with Mouse/Keyboard functionality. iOS apps are of high enough quality, that they can function quite well in a mobile environment, but a mouse is essential for extended work periods. There's just too much lost in a professional workflow that requires stopping work to point and maneuver a (comparatively) small screen with a finger or pencil.


I haven't used a mouse in years...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
TJ82
10 minutes ago at 04:19 am
In 2017, Apple releases core functionality and everyone wets themselves.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BigDaddyChops
14 minutes ago at 04:15 am
How about plain old mouse support for the iPad Pro lineup? Without a mouse, it will never be a laptop replacement. This is the reason that the Surface Pro is successful. Full Win app support with Mouse/Keyboard functionality. iOS apps are of high enough quality, that they can function quite well in a mobile environment, but a mouse is essential for extended work periods. There's just too much lost in a professional workflow that requires stopping work to point and maneuver a (comparatively) small screen with a finger or pencil.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
musio
20 minutes ago at 04:10 am
Ok, I didn't tweet this but I posted this on the forum where you must of got this from. Any credit MR?
#21 ('//forums.macrumors.com/threads/ios-11-needs-split-screen-view-like-ipad-and-lg-g6.2035912/#post-24636780') I've sent previous news articles in without any credit before...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
nfl46
24 minutes ago at 04:06 am
Let's hope this is true. I hope we won't be disappointed.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Aussi3
21 minutes ago at 04:09 am
Love the leaks coming out at the moment this should be awesome! If true :)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JohnApples
18 minutes ago at 04:11 am
I'm really glad there were virtually no iOS 11 rumors this year! Today is already pretty exciting with two rather major feature leaks!
Rating: 1 Votes

