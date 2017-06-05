Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Feedback App Lists iPad 'Drag and Drop' Feature Ahead of WWDC iOS 11 Preview
An entry alluding to "Split View/Drag and Drop" now appears in the app's list of preset options that beta testers use to report issues. Since no such feature currently exists in iOS, it's highly likely we can expect one to be unveiled in iOS 11, which Apple is set to preview in its keynote later today at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
Just in case you wanted another iOS 11 spoiler (this is an option in the Feedback app when filing a bug) /via @charavel pic.twitter.com/mQVlJjZbb4— Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) June 5, 2017
A Drag and Drop feature in Split View on iPads would presumably allow users to easily move content between apps, in a more seamless way than the current method of copying/pasting, which is cumbersome in comparison. Coming on the back of the appearance of an iOS Files app reference earlier today, it looks as if iOS 11 could be about to introduce workflow features many users would benefit from.
Several MacRumors readers have mentioned a desire for a better file management system to make it easier to transfer content between apps. MacStories' Federico Vittici recently made a mockup featuring a drag and drop interface and a file storage shelf on the iPad. Today's leak appears to indicate a similar feature is indeed on the way.
