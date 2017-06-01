Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple Says Developers Have Earned Over $70 Billion From the App Store Since it Launched
Apple today announced that its global developer community has earned over $70 billion since the App Store launched in 2008.
Apple said App Store downloads have grown over 70 percent in the past 12 months, with Gaming and Entertainment among the top-grossing categories. Lifestyle apps, as well as Health and Fitness, have experienced over 70 percent growth in the past year. The Photo and Video category has grown nearly 90 percent.
Last month, following its quarterly earnings results, Apple said App Store revenue grew 40 percent year over year to set an all-time quarterly record, but it didn't disclose the exact amount. Apple said the App Store's success has been boosted by "breakout hits" like Pokémon GO and Super Mario Run.
"People everywhere love apps and our customers are downloading them in record numbers," said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Seventy billion dollars earned by developers is simply mind-blowing. We are amazed at all of the great new apps our developers create and can’t wait to see them again next week at our Worldwide Developers Conference.”Given that Apple takes a 30 percent cut of App Store sales, including in-app purchases, the App Store's all-time revenue has likely passed $100 billion.
Apple said App Store downloads have grown over 70 percent in the past 12 months, with Gaming and Entertainment among the top-grossing categories. Lifestyle apps, as well as Health and Fitness, have experienced over 70 percent growth in the past year. The Photo and Video category has grown nearly 90 percent.
Last month, following its quarterly earnings results, Apple said App Store revenue grew 40 percent year over year to set an all-time quarterly record, but it didn't disclose the exact amount. Apple said the App Store's success has been boosted by "breakout hits" like Pokémon GO and Super Mario Run.
Tag: App Store
Top Rated Comments(View all)
23 minutes ago at 05:34 am
That's crazy. Such a cool idea and then everyone else (Google, Microsoft) followed suit
Well agreed it was a good idea, though the concept of apps on a device was far from a new one, and ironically Jobs was really opposed to the App Store in the first instance. I think the original iPhone only had Safari widgets or something.
There was a lot of internal pressure from inside Apple and external pressure from developers to really open up the iPhone and let people make proper apps for it. It's great that they did it though I doubt they honestly imagined the iPhone selling nearly a million units a day within a decade either. The iPhone is such an unbelievable success story.
[ Read All Comments ]