Apple Shares First Trailer for 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' Sean Combs Documentary

Apple today shared the first trailer for Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story, which is an Apple Music-exclusive documentary that covers the rise of Sean Combs (aka Puff Daddy/Diddy) and his Bad Boy record label in the mid-1990s, along with the 20th anniversary Bad Boy reunion show tour that took place in 2016.
The Bad Boy reunion tour is what led to Combs' partnership with Apple, after Jimmy Iovine attended one of the shows. In April, Iovine said that Combs' story is "incredible," "powerful," and relatable. "He really overcame a lot to get where he's at today and the documentary shows that," said Iovine.
As for Combs, he said he was "blessed" to be working with Apple to document the impact that the Bad Boys have had on fans throughout the years, including the death of Notorious B.I.G.
Can't Stop Won't Stop will be available exclusively on Apple Music starting on June 25. Apple has sole rights to the documentary for a one-year period.
"I knew this was a story that should be shared with the world," Diddy said in a statement "Heather Parry and Live Nation Productions, and Director Daniel Kaufman, helped create this very special documentary. Now I'm blessed to also be working with Apple to showcase the film and share Bad Boy's history and impact with fans. The support Live Nation, Apple and everyone on the team has given to this project is a true testament to the Bad Boy legacy."The documentary is produced by Sean Combs and Heather Parry of Live Nation Productions and is said to feature several legendary music executives and rare images and video. The trailer above, while shared by Apple today, was actually released earlier this week by Live Nation.
