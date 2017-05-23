Apple Expands iTunes Carrier Billing to France and Turkey

Apple has enabled iTunes carrier billing in France and Turkey, according to an updated support document, expanding upon the feature's existing availability among select carriers in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Italy, Norway, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
The payment method enables customers to pay for iTunes content, App Store apps, iBooks, and Apple Music subscriptions without needing a credit or debit card, or even a bank account. Instead, purchases are added to a customer's mobile phone bill and paid off at the end of the month.
Apple has a support document explaining how to set up carrier billing, also called mobile phone billing, on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and Mac or PC.
