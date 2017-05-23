Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
iPhone Sales Flat in Q1 2017 as Chinese Phone Makers Increase Global Market Share
Global sales of smartphones to end users totaled 380 million units in the first quarter of 2017, a 9.1 percent increase over the first quarter of 2016, reported Gartner. Of that figure, Apple sold 51.9 million units, up from 51.6 million in Q1 2016, leading to a drop in market share year over year. Samsung retained top spot with 78.6 million units sold to end users, and held on to 20.7 per cent market share, but both figures were declines on a year ago.
"Sales of iPhones were flat, which led to a drop in market share year over year," said Anshul Gupta, research director at Gartner. "Similar to Samsung, Apple is increasingly facing fierce competition from Chinese brands Oppo and Vivo, among others, and its performance in China is under attack."Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo had a combined market share in the first quarter of 2017 that accounted for 24 percent, up 7 percent year on year. Huawei held third spot behind second-placed Apple, edging closer to the company with 34 million units in Q1 2017, while Oppo continued to catch up with Huawei, with a 94.7 percent increase in global sales, resulting in the best performance of the quarter and maintaining its number one position in China.
The top three Chinese smartphone manufacturers are driving sales with their competitively priced, high quality smartphones equipped with innovative features, according to Gartner, with aggressive marketing and sales promotion having further helped the brands to take share from others in markets such as India, Indonesia and Thailand. In India alone, for example, Vivo grew by 220 per cent.
In the operating system market, iOS saw continued growth, with a 0.9 percent uptick in market share year on year. But it was Android that fared best, growing its share by 2 percent, thanks to increasing acceptance of Chinese brands in global markets, led by high-quality smartphones.
WoW!! Samsung is towering apple - it may Force Apple to come out with better products. Competition is always good for consumers.
Hopefully it will influence the price point of the iPhone 8. Anything over 800$ is completely out of the question for me.
Hopefully it will influence the price point of the iPhone 8. Anything over 800$ is completely out of the question for me.The price will make the difference in whether I purchase the iPhone 8 or simply buy the iPhone 7 which I skipped this year. I may even go with another Android this year as I am interested in the next Note. I could easily keep using my 6S/6S+/SE for another year as well.
Yeah, because all those Samsung sales were flagship products and not cheaper devices.You fell for it. That user likes to get a reaction out of people.
You fell for it. That user likes to get a reaction out of people.
Yep, don't even know why I clicked 'Show Ignored Content' and then felt some stupid compulsion to respond. Went for the bait like a hungry fish. :(
