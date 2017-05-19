MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Leather Desk Organizer Set from Pad & Quill

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Pad & Quill to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Leather Desk Organizer Set that includes a Large Leather Desk Pad, a Leather Mouse Pad, a Large Leather Desk Organizer Tray, a Small Leather Desk Organizer Tray, and a Wooden Apple Pencil Holder.
Like all of Pad & Quill's leather goods, the components of the desk set, which are available in three colors, are made from premium American Full Grain Leather, complete with hand-pounded copper rivets and parachute grade stitching for durability. Each piece is artisan made and personally signed by the artisan who crafted it, guaranteeing that each item is well-crafted and unique.
The Large Leather Desk Pad is designed to be the centerpiece of the desk set, and it's large enough to accommodate a MacBook Pro or a standard computer keyboard. It features two pen holders and a suede backing so it stays in place on the desk, plus there's a layer of neoprene to make it an ideal writing surface.
A matching Leather Mouse Pad also features a built-in pen, and the accompanying Small Leather Desk Tray can hold an iPhone or other small accessories, while the Large Leather Desk Tray can hold a notebook or tablet. Both trays have a cord window for device charging.
For iPad Pro users, the desk set comes with a Wooden Apple Pencil Holder, made from walnut. It can be used with an Apple Pencil placed vertically or horizontally, and there's also an Apple Pencil charging adapter holder built in.
The full desk set is normally priced at over $400, but it's on sale for $365 as part of a limited time launch. We have one of the complete desk sets to give away to a MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (May 19) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 26. The winner will be chosen randomly on May 26 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.
Like all of Pad & Quill's leather goods, the components of the desk set, which are available in three colors, are made from premium American Full Grain Leather, complete with hand-pounded copper rivets and parachute grade stitching for durability. Each piece is artisan made and personally signed by the artisan who crafted it, guaranteeing that each item is well-crafted and unique.
The Large Leather Desk Pad is designed to be the centerpiece of the desk set, and it's large enough to accommodate a MacBook Pro or a standard computer keyboard. It features two pen holders and a suede backing so it stays in place on the desk, plus there's a layer of neoprene to make it an ideal writing surface.
A matching Leather Mouse Pad also features a built-in pen, and the accompanying Small Leather Desk Tray can hold an iPhone or other small accessories, while the Large Leather Desk Tray can hold a notebook or tablet. Both trays have a cord window for device charging.
For iPad Pro users, the desk set comes with a Wooden Apple Pencil Holder, made from walnut. It can be used with an Apple Pencil placed vertically or horizontally, and there's also an Apple Pencil charging adapter holder built in.
The full desk set is normally priced at over $400, but it's on sale for $365 as part of a limited time launch. We have one of the complete desk sets to give away to a MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
Tags: giveaway, Pad & Quill